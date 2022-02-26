Gilas shrugs off jitters vs India

MANILA, Philippines — Dwight Ramos and Thirdy Ravena connived as Gilas Pilipinas shrugged off its debut jitters to pull off an 88-64 win over India in the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last night.

Ramos fired 17 points on an impressive 6-of-9 shooting while Ravena drained three triples and a total of 15 markers as Gilas did not disappoint in its return game before fans.

Roger Pogoy (12) and Robert Bolick (10) also threw in help with Ange Kouame, Poy Erram, Troy Rosario and Kelly Williams holding the fort inside the paint against the taller Indian squad.

Gilas improved to 2-0 to gain a share of the lead in Group A with New Zealand after their automatic wins against South Korea, which skipped this window due to COVID-19 issues in its squad.

“We talked about taking our first step in our first game together as a unit. So, we expected that we would struggle a bit due to unfamiliarity,” said coach Chot Reyes on the new-look Gilas that was assembled just this month.

“But overall, I was pleased with the effort. It’s just our first game and we’ve got a long way to go.”

The Nationals were to play South Korea in the opener the other day before the latter’s withdrawal and with an extra day off, they found themselves in a sloppy start with only 18 points on the board before slowly but surely clicking from all cylinders.

Led by Ramos and Ravena with Pogoy and Bolick joining the party later on, Gilas sizzled for 50 points in the next two quarters highlighted by a nail-biting triple of Kib Montalbo for a comfortable 68-47 cushion entering the final period.

That run pretty much sealed the deal for Gilas, which led by as many as 25 points en route to its first win before a live audience since ruling the 2019 Southeast Asian Games at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Gilas takes a breather today before disputing the Group A leadership tomorrow against New Zealand.

, which will also have a rematch with India in the last day of the window on Monday.

India, meanwhile, fell to 0-2 despite the 14 and 13 markers of Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon and Prashant Singh Rawat, respectively.