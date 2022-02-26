




















































 
























UAAP hoops back in March, volley in May
 


John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
February 26, 2022





 
UAAP hoops back in March, volley in May
The UAAP will be making its return next month after almost two years. 
MANILA, Philippines — The long wait is over as the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) makes an anticipated comeback for its 84th season on March 26.


Shelved by the pandemic since 2020, the premier collegiate league returns by bringing men’s basketball as its first event followed by the women’s volleyball in May.


Cheerdance competition is also in the limited calendar as one of the priority events with 3x3 basketball, poomsae, beach volleyball and chess as additional events.


“Coming back from a situation like this is a momentous occasion for the UAAP. It is a resurrection after two years of hiatus,” said UAAP president Emmanuel Calanog in a press conference also attended by Sienna Olaso, head of Cignal Channels and Content Management, and Smart Sports chief Jude Turcuato.


The league is returning in a bubble set-up even with Metro Manila expected to shift to the less strict Alert Level 1.


“We will maintain a bubble set-up for now as finishing the tournament is the goal. The last thing we need is a reset midway through the events,” said UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag, keeping an option to open the doors for the fans in the second round.


The UAAP is in discussions with the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig or Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan regarding the venue.


Part of the bubble protocols is regular RT-PCR testing every 14 days plus antigen testing every playdate as UAAP eyes to finish the men’s basketball tilt in less than two months.


 










 









