




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Grind-out win boosts NLEX’s
 


Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
February 26, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Grind-out win boosts NLEXâ€™s
KJ McDaniels. 
PBA media bureau
 


Top Four bid


MANILA, Philippines — NLEX hurdled a big barrier on its path to a third consecutive win and seventh overall, grinding it over Rain or Shine in extra time, 109-100, in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City yesterday.


Shaking off a lethargic first half, KJ McDaniels erupted for 29 of his 35 points coming out of the break to spark the Road Warriors’ spirited fightback from 22 points down and eventually steer them past the finish line.


JR Quiñahan was also clutch, netting 13 highlighted by a big-time triple that put NLEX within two points with 29.7 seconds left in regulation and a jumper that gave the Road Warriors a 105-97 cushion in the extension period.


Coach Yeng Guiao’s charges solidified their No. 3  standing and boosted their bid in the race for Top 4 and twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals. The Elasto Painters fell to three straight losses and 3-6.


After previously cruising to blowouts against Blackwater, 117-97, and Alaska, 106-89, the Road Warriors were tested to the limit by the E-Painters.


“I think this game is a testament to the character of the boys. Before this, yung dalawang panalo namin medyo malaki ang lamang. Ito dikit naman. Kami ang nalamangan ng malaki, kami ang humabol, and we’re able to pull it off in overtime,” said Guiao. “It shows we can win in different ways.”


The Elasto Painters seized a 54-32 tear in the second canto and were even ahead, 66-50, before McDaniels went to work and made it a ballgame.


Later, defending champion Barangay Ginebra arrested a four-game slide at the expense of winless Blackwater, 109-100.


The Gin Kings fired eight triples in the first quarter to seize control and lead by as many as 31 then survived Blackwater’s late rally en route to breaking out of the team’s worst slump under coach Tim Cone.


Ginebra improved to 4-4 for a share of sixth while ousting the Bossing (0-8) from the playoffs for the fourth straight conference. Blackwater has now lost 27 straight games.


 










 









NLEX

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 


 












Trending






Latest














Trending







Gilas thwarts pesky India for winning start to FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers







Gilas thwarts pesky India for winning start to FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers



By Luisa Morales |
5 hours ago 


In their first game in front of Filipino fans since the 2019 SEA Games, Gilas gave the crowd much to cheer about as they routed...








Sports
fbtw













Gilas eyes Clarkson in 'formidable' FIBA World Cup roster







Gilas eyes Clarkson in 'formidable' FIBA World Cup roster



By John Bryan Ulanday |
8 hours ago 


Staging a successful FIBA World Cup next year in the post-pandemic period will not be the lone goal for the Samahang Basketbol...








Sports
fbtw













Sotto, Adelaide fall short in comeback try vs Illawarra Hawks







Sotto, Adelaide fall short in comeback try vs Illawarra Hawks



By Luisa Morales |
6 hours ago 


The Adelaide 36ers couldn’t make it two wins in a row as they lost steam in trying to stun the Illawarra Hawks, 87-71,...








Sports
fbtw













Chot not surprised by Montalbo&rsquo;s great Gilas debut







Chot not surprised by Montalbo’s great Gilas debut



By Luisa Morales |
4 hours ago 


Having coached the former DLSU standout in the TNT Tropang Giga, Reyes was aware of just how impactful the national team first...








Sports
fbtw













UAAP Season 84: What we know so far







UAAP Season 84: What we know so far



By Luisa Morales |
9 hours ago 


Here is what we know so far about the league’s comeback.








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Goals on &rsquo;23 World Cup: Successful hosting, strong campaign


 




Goals on ’23 World Cup: Successful hosting, strong campaign



By John Bryan Ulanday |
1 hour ago 


A successful staging of the FIBA World Cup next year, hopefully under the new normal, is not the lone and primary goal for...








Sports
fbtw













Tolentino insists Obiena will vie in Hanoi Games







Tolentino insists Obiena will vie in Hanoi Games



By Joey Villar |
1 hour ago 


Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino yesterday reiterated his earlier pronouncement that he would endorse...








Sports
fbtw













Gilas shrugs off jitters vs India







Gilas shrugs off jitters vs India



By John Bryan Ulanday |
1 hour ago 


Dwight Ramos and Thirdy Ravena connived as Gilas Pilipinas shrugged off its debut jitters to pull off an 88-64 win over India...

 






Sports
fbtw













UAAP hoops back in March, volley in May







UAAP hoops back in March, volley in May



By John Bryan Ulanday |
1 hour ago 


The long wait is over as the University Athletic Association of the Philippines makes an anticipated comeback for its 84th...








Sports
fbtw













DeRozan scores 37 pts, Bulls repulse Hawks







DeRozan scores 37 pts, Bulls repulse Hawks



1 hour ago 


DeMar DeRozan notched his eighth straight game with at least 35 points to power the Chicago Bulls to a 112-108 victory over...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with