Grind-out win boosts NLEXâ€™s

Grind-out win boosts NLEX’s

Top Four bid

MANILA, Philippines — NLEX hurdled a big barrier on its path to a third consecutive win and seventh overall, grinding it over Rain or Shine in extra time, 109-100, in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City yesterday.

Shaking off a lethargic first half, KJ McDaniels erupted for 29 of his 35 points coming out of the break to spark the Road Warriors’ spirited fightback from 22 points down and eventually steer them past the finish line.

JR Quiñahan was also clutch, netting 13 highlighted by a big-time triple that put NLEX within two points with 29.7 seconds left in regulation and a jumper that gave the Road Warriors a 105-97 cushion in the extension period.

Coach Yeng Guiao’s charges solidified their No. 3 standing and boosted their bid in the race for Top 4 and twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals. The Elasto Painters fell to three straight losses and 3-6.

After previously cruising to blowouts against Blackwater, 117-97, and Alaska, 106-89, the Road Warriors were tested to the limit by the E-Painters.

“I think this game is a testament to the character of the boys. Before this, yung dalawang panalo namin medyo malaki ang lamang. Ito dikit naman. Kami ang nalamangan ng malaki, kami ang humabol, and we’re able to pull it off in overtime,” said Guiao. “It shows we can win in different ways.”

The Elasto Painters seized a 54-32 tear in the second canto and were even ahead, 66-50, before McDaniels went to work and made it a ballgame.

Later, defending champion Barangay Ginebra arrested a four-game slide at the expense of winless Blackwater, 109-100.

The Gin Kings fired eight triples in the first quarter to seize control and lead by as many as 31 then survived Blackwater’s late rally en route to breaking out of the team’s worst slump under coach Tim Cone.

Ginebra improved to 4-4 for a share of sixth while ousting the Bossing (0-8) from the playoffs for the fourth straight conference. Blackwater has now lost 27 straight games.