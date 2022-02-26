




















































 
























PBA: Looking ahead
 


THE GAME OF MY LIFE - Bill Velasco - The Philippine Star
February 26, 2022 | 12:00am





 


The Philippine Basketball Association is on the precipice of change once again. With the departure of Alaska Milk, the PBA has a grand opportunity to make modifications and lead innovation for a new audience. There is so much content trying to drown the league out that it needs to look to the future with a fresh perspective.


Be more than a Filipino league. To court a bigger market, the PBA can experiment with allowing foreign guest teams back into the league, as we understand it is planning to do. This accomplishes several things. It rallies fans in an us versus them scenario, introduces foreign markets to the Philippines, and exposes local players to foreign styles of play.


Build on the past. The PBA has an unequalled heritage in Philippine sports. Building on that can strengthen the trend of families passing on the tradition of patronizing the league to succeeding generations. More so now that millions of OFW families are separated by economic need, having them share the PBA experience even remotely will strengthen those families and build good will for the league.


Fight negative perception. The games and players are the product. When there are unexciting games, critics have a field day. Regardless of affiliation, players and teams have to remember that there are millions of fans who watch the games to forget their troubles and purge their stresses. Fans love it when their favorite players consistently give their all. That will never change.


Embrace the international game. The PBA essentially still plays an American type of game. Its imports, for one, are generally American. But in the US, that style’s weaknesses are masked by the outstanding athleticism of its players. The league may want to look at a more team-oriented, European style of play which makes the game more dynamic, and teams more versatile. Isolation plays are fine, but nothing beats a well-executed pass that leads to an open score.


If the PBA looks at the bigger picture, it can exceed its successes of the past.


Kindness in a crisis. In November, this writer’s sedan was rear-ended by a truck at a stoplight. Though I was traumatized but uninjured, it created the great problem of getting around for work, as repairs would take a full month. Thankfully, new friends at AC Motors came to the rescue with a great act of kindness. I would like to express my gratitude to Timmy Naval de Leon, their corporate communications manager and Stacey, their corporate communication and brand activation head for Volkswagen/Maxus, for lending out a Santana SE for an unusually long period. It enabled me to do my job, which meant a lot.


 










 









