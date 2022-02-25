Zamboanga wins, Pacatiw falters with KO finishes in ONE: Full Circle

Drex Zamboanga proved it was a right decision to move up to lightweight after he won his weight class debut with a first round KO

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino fighters Drex Zamboanga and Jeremy Pacatiw ended up with contrasting KO fates in ONE: Full Circle in Singapore on Friday.

Zamboanga, who opened the action in the lead card, announced his arrival in the lightweight division with a first round KO stunner of Rahul Raju.

The fighter out of Marrok Force MMA made a huge leap from flyweight to his current division in just his second match with the Singapore promotion.

A former URCC champion, Zamboanga caught Raju with a nasty right uppercut 1:05 into the opening round to put his opponent to sleep.

Meanwhile, Team Lakay's Jeremy Pacatiw suffered a first round KO against Fabricio Andrade.

The Baguio-based fighter was pegged as an underdog in the match.

Andrade connected on a knee to the body of Pacatiw that folded the Filipino fighter after a minute and a half in the opening round.

The two fighters thus gave the Philippines a mixed bag of results in ONE Championship's latest offering.