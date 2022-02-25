




















































 
























Zamboanga wins, Pacatiw falters with KO finishes in ONE: Full Circle
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 25, 2022





 
Zamboanga wins, Pacatiw falters with KO finishes in ONE: Full Circle
Drex Zamboanga proved it was a right decision to move up to lightweight after he won his weight class debut with a first round KO
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino fighters Drex Zamboanga and Jeremy Pacatiw ended up with contrasting KO fates in ONE: Full Circle in Singapore on Friday.


Zamboanga, who opened the action in the lead card, announced his arrival in the lightweight division with a first round KO stunner of Rahul Raju.








The fighter out of Marrok Force MMA made a huge leap from flyweight to his current division in just his second match with the Singapore promotion.


A former URCC champion, Zamboanga caught Raju with a nasty right uppercut 1:05 into the opening round to put his opponent to sleep.


Meanwhile, Team Lakay's Jeremy Pacatiw suffered a first round KO against Fabricio Andrade.




The Baguio-based fighter was pegged as an underdog in the match.


Andrade connected on a knee to the body of Pacatiw that folded the Filipino fighter after a minute and a half in the opening round.


The two fighters thus gave the Philippines a mixed bag of results in ONE Championship's latest offering.


 










 









MMA
ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

















