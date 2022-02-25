Zamboanga wins, Pacatiw falters with KO finishes in ONE: Full Circle
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino fighters Drex Zamboanga and Jeremy Pacatiw ended up with contrasting KO fates in ONE: Full Circle in Singapore on Friday.
Zamboanga, who opened the action in the lead card, announced his arrival in the lightweight division with a first round KO stunner of Rahul Raju.
The fighter out of Marrok Force MMA made a huge leap from flyweight to his current division in just his second match with the Singapore promotion.
A former URCC champion, Zamboanga caught Raju with a nasty right uppercut 1:05 into the opening round to put his opponent to sleep.
Meanwhile, Team Lakay's Jeremy Pacatiw suffered a first round KO against Fabricio Andrade.
WOW ???? Fabricio Andrade ???????? SHUTS DOWN Jeremy Pacatiw with a pinpoint knee to the liver! @fabriciowdb #ONEFullCircle #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 25, 2022
The Baguio-based fighter was pegged as an underdog in the match.
Andrade connected on a knee to the body of Pacatiw that folded the Filipino fighter after a minute and a half in the opening round.
The two fighters thus gave the Philippines a mixed bag of results in ONE Championship's latest offering.
