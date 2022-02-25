Chot not surprised by Montalboâ€™s great Gilas debut






















































 
























Chot not surprised by Montalbo’s great Gilas debut
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 25, 2022 | 9:07pm





 
Kib Montalbo made a resounding debut for Gilas Pilipinas against India on Friday at the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers
MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes was not shocked at Kib Montalbo’s efficient debut for the national team, as the young guard helped key the Philippines to a win over India, 88-64, in their FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers matchup on Friday.


Having coached the former DLSU standout in the TNT Tropang Giga, Reyes was aware of just how impactful the national team first timer can be.



“Very, very happy for Kib, but honestly not surprised because that's the type of player he is,” Reyes said after the game.


“He knows his role he comes in off the bench hounding the opposing ball handler but the good thing with Kib is that he has rounded off his game now,” he added.


Montalbo finished with eight points on an efficient 3-of-5 shooting clip. He also brought Gilas’ momentum to a high heading into the final salvo with a deep 3-pointer at the end of the third period.




Alongside up and coming Gilas stars like Dwight Ramos and Thirdy Ravena, Montalbo is proving his worth.


“You just cannot keep him open, and credit to his teammates they just gave they trusted him and they found him in an open spots,” said Reyes.


“Kib simply delivered and did what he normally does,” he added.


Gilas is currently 2-0 in the Group A standings after this win over India as FIBA already credited their default win over Korea.


The Philippines were supposed to face off against Korea on Thursday and again on Monday.


 










 









