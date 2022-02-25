Gilas thwarts pesky India for winning start to FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas brought a balanced attack against India to open the February window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers with a win, 88-64, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

In their first game in front of Filipino fans since the 2019 SEA Games, Gilas gave the crowd much to cheer about as they routed their opponents.

It took a third salvo where Gilas outscored India, 24-15, to pull away after the latter kept things interesting in the first half.

Four different Gilas players finished in double-digit scoring to lead the demolition job.

Gilas youngsters Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos chipped in 17 and 15 points, respectively to pace the Filipinos.

Veteran RR Pogoy, meanwhile, added 12 markers.

Gilas debutant Kib Montalbo hit the ground running with eight points for the Filipino ballers, including a long 3-pointer to beat the buzzer in the third quarter.

All but one of the players Chot Reyes fielded in the game scored.

Next up for the Philippines is New Zealand on Sunday for their final game of the window.