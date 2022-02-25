Sotto, Adelaide fall short in comeback try vs Illawarra Hawks

MANILA, Philippines — The Adelaide 36ers couldn’t make it two wins in a row as they lost steam in trying to stun the Illawarra Hawks, 87-71, in Australia’s National Basketball League at the WIN Entertainment Center on Friday.

After fighting back from 19 points down to tie the game in the third quarter at 57-all, the Hawks scored the last five points of the period to swing momentum back on their side.

An 8-2 burst in the fourth salvo helped the Hawks pad their lead and stymie Adelaide’s comeback try.

Kai Sotto had 15 minutes of play time in the loss as he finished with a respectable statline of six points, six rebounds, three assists and one block.

Duop Reath topped four Hawks in twin-digit scoring with 18 points in the win.

The 36ers fell to 5-8 in the standings while the Hawks bounced back and improved to 9-7.