Sotto, Adelaide fall short in comeback try vs Illawarra Hawks
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 25, 2022 | 6:50pm





 
Sotto, Adelaide fall short in comeback try vs Illawarra Hawks
Kai Sotto had 15 minutes of play time in the loss as he finished with a respectable statline of six points, six rebounds, three assists and one block.
Instagram / Adelaide 36ers.
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Adelaide 36ers couldn’t make it two wins in a row as they lost steam in trying to stun the Illawarra Hawks, 87-71, in Australia’s National Basketball League at the WIN Entertainment Center on Friday.


After fighting back from 19 points down to tie the game in the third quarter at 57-all, the Hawks scored the last five points of the period to swing momentum back on their side.


An 8-2 burst in the fourth salvo helped the Hawks pad their lead and stymie Adelaide’s comeback try.


Duop Reath topped four Hawks in twin-digit scoring with 18 points in the win.


The 36ers fell to 5-8 in the standings while the Hawks bounced back and improved to 9-7.


 










 









