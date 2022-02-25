Malixi wrests control to lead hunt for SEA Games golf berths

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi cleverly wriggled out of tough lies and spots while tackling the challenging Luisita layout Friday, salvaging a one-over 73 that proved enough to net her the early lead in the chase for the lone outright berth in the Southeast Asian Games golf eliminations.

Jacob Cajita and Jet Hernandez also fashioned out identical 73s to set the pace in men’s play where two outright SEAG slots are up for grabs in the demanding eight-round elims.

Malixi, tipped to dominate this qualifier given her skills, talent and form, struggled with club selections but bucked a double bogey mishap on No. 3 with birdies on Nos. 5, 13 and 16 but lost her momentum and holed out with back-to-back bogeys for a 37-36.

“I had some bad breaks today (yesterday). I’ve had a few holes where I would find myself under the trees. Despite the trouble, I would recover with pars,” said the 14-year-old rising star, who showed up the pros in the last Ladies Philippine Golf Tour leg at Midlands last year. “I was hitting it straight but I always left myself with long putts.”

Despite her early fumble, the ICTSI-backed Malixi still found herself on top of the heap, one shot ahead of Laurea Duque and Sunshine Zhang, who matched 74s, while Mafy Singson fought back from a disastrous frontside 42 with three birdies against a bogey at the back.

She posted a 76, three strokes behind Malixi but could work on her backside charge to fuel her drive in what promises to be a fierce, wide-open battle heading to today’s Day 2 of the elims where they will play 36 holes.

Expecting a tough, challenging day and surge from her rivals, Malixi stressed the need to putt more confidently and "try to take the higher club when I have distances that I was in-between clubs.”

Zhang actually showed the way in women's play with 36 start but bogeyed the last two par-3s at the back while Arnie Taguines matched Malixi’s 37 start but limped with two double bogeys and a bogey in a birdie-less backside stumble that led to a 41 and a 78, five strokes adrift.

Reese Ng made a 79 while Gabie Rosca, Jody Castillo, Sophia Abarcas, Eagle Superal and Julianne Borlongan had 80, 83, 84, 87 and 93, respectively.

In the men's side, Cajita hit only one birdie on No. 11 but made just two bogeys in tough conditions while Hernandez mixed three birdies with four miscues as they grabbed a one-stroke lead over Shinichi Suzuki at the start of the grueling qualifier for spots in the national team vying in the SEA Games in Vietnam in May.

Southwoods’ stalwart Ryan Monsalve matched the troika’s frontside 37s but faltered with two bogeys with no birdie to show in the last nine holes as he brother Ivan carded identical 75s while six others posted four-over 76s.

Marc Lu, Kristoffer Arevalo, Zachary Castro and Elee Bisera also turned in 37s after nine holes but all fumbled with 39s to drop to joint sixth with Miguel Ilas, who carded a 39-37, and Dylan Castillo, who put in a pair of 38s.

Masaichi Otake, Leandro Bagtas and Edward Dy all shot 77s, Mike Uy had a 78, while Gab Manotoc fumbled with a 79 in a tie with Andres Lorenzo and Perry Bucay.

The other half of the grueling elims will be played next weekend at Splendido Taal.