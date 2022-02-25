




















































 
























Rizal, CDO post Armageddon wins over Iriga, Manila in PCAP
 


Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 25, 2022 | 10:41am





 
MANILA, Philippines – Who says the excitement in the professional Chess Association of the Philippines is limited to the top tier squads?


Every board, every game in PCAP’s San Miguel Corporation-All-Filipino Cup is a war as it is a battle of wits and against time.


The Rizal Batch Towers continued its ascent up the northern division standings with a 3-0 wipeout of the Iriga Oragons in Armageddon. 


Iriga took blitz play, 4.5-2.5, behind strong games by Isabel Palibino, Roger Pesimo, Emil Valeza and NM Glennen Artuz.


The Batch Towers’ top two boards got back into the mix come rapid play with Richelieu Salcedo III and NM Noel dela Cruz, but also got key wins from Herman Valente and Marlon Constantino to win 8-6, and set up Armageddon.


In extra boards Salcedo, dela Cruz, and Valente, and shut out Iriga’s NM Ryan Dungca, NM Kevin Mirano, and Valeza for the huge 3-0 win. 


Rizal’s trump put them at 7-12 — one game behind Manila and Quezon City for the last seat to the playoff bus.


In the other exciting shootout game, Cagayan de Oro and Manila were even Steven from blitz to rapid play; neither squad giving an inch or a board.


But in the extra boards, CDO’s Johnnel Balquin and Aljie Cantonjos got the better of the Indios Bravos’ IM Ronald Dableo and CM Jhulo Goloran for their eighth win in 19 matches.


That gave CDO two legs up on Palawan-Albay which dropped to ninth spot with a 6-13 record. 


Cagayan de Oro can even overtake Camarines that has the same record. The Camarines Soaring Eagles though have accrued more won points, 197-170.


On Saturday, the Rizal Batch Towers take on the tough Negros Kingsmen and the Palawan-Albay Queen’s Gambit. 


Cagayan de Oro will also have it tough as they battle the Laguna Heroes and Isabela.


The SMC-All-Filipino Cup of PCAP is also sponsored by Ayala Land and PCWorx.


 










 









