Sports
 
Gilas' Ramos rues missed opportunity to face Korea in front of Filipino fans
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 25, 2022 | 9:15am





 
Gilas' Ramos rues missed opportunity to face Korea in front of Filipino fans
Dwight Ramos
FIBA / SBP
 


MANILA, Philippines — Dwight Ramos admitted he was eager to face Gilas Pilipinas rivals South Korea in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Smart Araneta Coliseum.


Now having to wait for the next tournament before meeting the Koreans again after their two-game sweep in the Clark bubble last year, Ramos lamented what could've been a great atmosphere in the Big Dome on Thursday if COVID-19 had not forced Korea out of the competition.



"I was really looking forward to it. I never really got the chance to play in front of a crowd, this is my first time playing here in Araneta and I was really excited to play against Korea again," Ramos said on Thursday.


"It was really exciting the first time, you know, we have a different squad this time, so I was really excited to see us go against them again," he added.


Ramos was part of the young Gilas Pilipinas team who beat Korea twice in Clark, along with cadets like SJ Belangel, Kai Sotto, Will Navarro, and RJ Abarrientos.


Now with a more experienced squad comprised of a TNT Tropang Giga core, Ramos would've liked to see how they fared with such a different lineup.


But Ramos isn't letting Korea's withdrawal change his mindset when it comes to what he wants to achieve in this window.


Like the rest of Gilas, the 23-year-old is simply zeroing in on the two games and getting the wins.


"With the games being reduced to only two games it makes every game even more important," Ramos said.


"We only have two this window so we have to make sure we put out a good fight and try and get wins for both of those games," he added.


Ramos and Gilas open their FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers campaign tonight, February 25, against India at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.


They then close their two-game window with a game against New Zealand on Sunday.


 










 









BASKETBALL
FIBA
GILAS PILIPINAS

















Philstar

























    

Gilas' Ramos rues missed opportunity to face Korea in front of Filipino fans







Recommended














 

 






































