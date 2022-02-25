




















































 
























Gilas opens campaign vs India
 


John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
February 25, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Gilas opens campaign vs India
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio (right), executive director Sonny Barrios (left) and FIBA official David Crocker grace the presentation of the Naismith Trophy at the Smart Araneta Coliseum yesterday. 
Jun Mendoza
 


MANILA, Philippines — Even with the big gap in their rankings, Gilas Pilipinas is not to take India lightly as they square off tonight in the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.


“No. 1 is they have the size. They’re a tall team,” said Gilas coach Chot Reyes, stressing they will come out to dish out their best to get their campaign to a winning start.


“They’ve been together for a decade already. You can imagine the kind of chemistry and familiarity they’ve built with each other. That alone is a cause for us to make sure that it will take our best to be able to compete against them,” Reyes also said.


Reyes and his troops got a glimpse of the Indians in their 101-46 blowout by New Zealand yesterday.


India is playing back-to-back games, returning to the floor versus the home team at 6 p.m. tonight.


“We’re certain that they’re going to be well-coached and well-prepared. That’s the thing I told our team. We have to be completely ready against India,” said Reyes.


The returning Gilas coach doesn’t care if the Philippines is No. 33 in FIBA world rankings while India is No. 80. The mindset of Reyes and his Gilas crew is to be ready for battle.


Troy Rosario, RR Pogoy and Robert Bolick are World Cup veterans bannering the 15-man Gilas cast that also includes Kelly Williams, Gab Banal, Poy Erram, Kib Montalbo, Ange Kouame, Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Juan Gomez de Liaño, Lebron Lopez, Will Navarro, Jaydee Tungcab and Tzaddy Rangel.


With the withdrawal of South Korea, Gilas is left with two games to play in the February window of the qualifiers. Team Philippines takes on New Zealand at 7 p.m. Sunday.


 










 









