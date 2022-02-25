Early run sends Bolts to win no. 6

MANILA, Philippines — Full-powered Meralco tripped Terrafirma, 107-95, to coast to its sixth win in seven starts and later gained a share of the PBA Governors’ Cup lead with fallen Magnolia yesterday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

The Bolts used a 30-19 exchange in the second quarter to break away to a 60-45 margin and kept on charging en route to their second straight victory after their 109-98 embarrassment to erstwhile winless NorthPort.

The Hotshots failed to survive the Batang Pier’s ambush in the nightcap, yielding a 103-101 setback to fall to 6-1.

Jamel Artis scattered 42 points in a no-relief job, stepping up big time in the fourth to quash Magnolia’s furious fightback from 19 points and key NorthPort’s climb to 2-5. Jamie Malonzo added 19 in the upset pulled off even without Gilas Pilipinas mainstay Robert Bolick.

Meralco coach Norman Black said the squad was conscious about not repeating the NorthPort misstep against a Dyip crew (2-6) that were hungry for an upset and a major boost to their playoffs drive.

“Certainly that loss to NorthPort was on our minds entering this game. We didn’t want to stumble again knowing the elimination round is coming to an end pretty soon and everyone’s fighting for position,” said Black.

“We don’t want to fall today to Terrafirma and we just want to come out and run as much as possible, play good defense, get a win and prepare for our next game against Alaska,” he added.

That they did as the Bolts scored 20 fastbreak points and held the Dyip to a 33-of-82 shooting clip (40.2 percent) while making half of their 78 attempts on their offensive end.

Tony Bishop delivered 26 points and 11 rebounds with Meralco’s local troops Allein Maliksi (18 markers and six assists), Cliff Hodge (16 points and six boards), Bong Quinto (11) and Chris Newsome (10) provided heavy support.

Meanwhile, third-running NLEX beefed up for its Top 4 push by trading with Phoenix Super LPG to get stretch big man Justin Chua yesterday.

The Road Warriors welcomed Chua even as they sent young forward Kris Porter as well as their 47th season second-round pick and 48th season first-round selection to the Fuel Masters.

“We like Justin’s game and we believe his style of play is a good fit for our system,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao. “He is a big man who can shoot, he’s a good player who can play coming off ball screens and he can post as well.”