Tolentino is PSA Awards Executive of the Year

MANILA, Philippines — The man at the helm of the country’s Olympic governing body will be recognized for the huge role he played in bringing together the most successful campaign the Philippines had in the Olympiad.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino will be recognized with the Executive of the Year Award during the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Annual Awards Night for guiding the country in finally bagging its first ever Olympic gold medal.

Tolentino is one of 33 personalities to be feted in the March 14 gala night at the Diamond Hotel presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), POC, and Cignal TV.

The POC chief is in good company as previous recipients of the award handed out by the country’s oldest media organization included Ramon S. Ang, Manny V. Pangilinan, William “Butch” Ramirez, Wilfred Uytengsu, Ricky Vargas, Jude Echauz, Philip Ella Juico, and Willie Marcial.

The event, also backed by the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), Milo, 1Pacman, Rain or Shine, ICTSI, Chooks To Go, Smart, Philracom, and the MVP Sports Foundation, will be held face-to-face, but with only 50 percent of the ballroom capacity due to strict health guidelines.

Last year, the SMC-PSA Awards Night was held virtually.

Tolentino kept an eagle eye on the country’s preparations for the Tokyo Olympics for almost two years after the Summer Games was initially postponed at the height of the global pandemic in 2020.

It turned out, the long wait was worth it as the country finally bagged its first ever Olympic gold after almost a century behind the record-setting feat of Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

The boxing trio of Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Eumir Marcial sweetened the pot by winning a pair of silver and bronze medals that capped the Philippines’ most productive campaign in its entire Olympic participation.

The stint also saw the country parading potential medal winners in other fronts such as gymnast Carlos Yulo, golfers Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, and skateboarder Margielyn Didal.