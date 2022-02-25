




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Tolentino is PSA Awards Executive of the Year
 


The Philippine Star
February 25, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Tolentino is PSA Awards Executive of the Year
Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — The man at the helm of the country’s Olympic governing body will be recognized for the huge role he played in bringing together the most successful campaign the Philippines had in the Olympiad.


Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino will be recognized with the Executive of the Year Award during the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Annual Awards Night for guiding the country in finally bagging its first ever Olympic gold medal.


Tolentino is one of 33 personalities to be feted in the March 14 gala night at the Diamond Hotel presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), POC, and Cignal TV.


The POC chief is in good company as previous recipients of the award handed out by the country’s oldest media organization included Ramon S. Ang, Manny V. Pangilinan, William “Butch” Ramirez, Wilfred Uytengsu, Ricky Vargas, Jude Echauz, Philip Ella Juico, and Willie Marcial.


The event, also backed by the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), Milo, 1Pacman, Rain or Shine, ICTSI, Chooks To Go, Smart, Philracom, and the MVP Sports Foundation, will be held face-to-face, but with only 50 percent of the ballroom capacity due to strict health guidelines.


Last year, the SMC-PSA Awards Night was held virtually.


Tolentino kept an eagle eye on the country’s preparations for the Tokyo Olympics for almost two years after the Summer Games was initially postponed at the height of the global pandemic in 2020.


It turned out, the long wait was worth it as the country finally bagged its first ever Olympic gold after almost a century behind the record-setting feat of Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.


The boxing trio of Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Eumir Marcial sweetened the pot by winning a pair of silver and bronze medals that capped the Philippines’ most productive campaign in its entire Olympic participation.


The stint also saw the country parading potential medal winners in other fronts such as gymnast Carlos Yulo, golfers Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, and skateboarder Margielyn Didal.


 










 









PSA
 
















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest









 




Trending







Casimero facing US deportation?







Casimero facing US deportation?



By Joaquin Henson |
2 days ago 


WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero is in a serious fix with his US visa subject to revocation on a notice by Los...








Sports
fbtw













Thirdy Ravena 'always wants to be present' for Gilas Pilipinas







Thirdy Ravena 'always wants to be present' for Gilas Pilipinas



By Luisa Morales |
12 hours ago 


One of three Japan B. League players who flew home to the Philippines for the February window of the FIBA World Cup Asian...








Sports
fbtw













Valientes trounce Goliaths, dispute Sibugay cage championship with KSB







Valientes trounce Goliaths, dispute Sibugay cage championship with KSB



By Roy Luarca |
9 hours ago 


The small guys made the big plays for Valientes as it stunned Alza, 70-64, Wednesday night and arrange a title tussle with...








Sports
fbtw













Yulo set to fly home after two-year training in Japan







Yulo set to fly home after two-year training in Japan

 

9 hours ago 


After two years of training in Japan, two-time world gymnastics champion Caloy Yulo is coming back home to his family for...








Sports
fbtw













Meralco overpowers Terrafirma to keep pace with undefeated Hotshots







Meralco overpowers Terrafirma to keep pace with undefeated Hotshots



By Luisa Morales |
7 hours ago 


Five different Bolts finished in twin-digit scoring for the balanced attack against the Dyip where extra passes proved crucial...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Gilas opens campaign vs India







Gilas opens campaign vs India



By John Bryan Ulanday |
56 minutes ago 


Even with the big gap in their rankings, Gilas Pilipinas is not to take India lightly as they square off tonight in the 2023...








Sports
fbtw













Early run sends Bolts to win no. 6







Early run sends Bolts to win no. 6



By Olmin Leyba |
56 minutes ago 


Full-powered Meralco tripped Terrafirma, 107-95, to coast to its sixth win in seven starts and later gained a share of the...








Sports
fbtw













Pacatiw underdog versus Andrade




By Joey Villar |
56 minutes ago 


Filipino Jeremy Pacatiw will come into his bantamweight fight with Fabricio Andrade as an underdog in the ONE: Full Circle slated tonight at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.








Sports
fbtw













No more than 12 teams




By Joaquin M. Henson |
56 minutes ago 


Expansion beyond 12 teams isn’t something Alaska team owner Fred Uytengsu would recommend to the PBA as a way of the future. 








Sports
fbtw













Hot start, finish put Quiban 1 shot off the leader







Hot start, finish put Quiban 1 shot off the leader



By Jan Veran |
5 hours ago 


Justin Quiban bucked overwhelming odds to produce perhaps a career-best start in top-notch play — a 65 that put himself...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with