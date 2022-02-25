No more than 12 teams

Expansion beyond 12 teams isn’t something Alaska team owner Fred Uytengsu would recommend to the PBA as a way of the future. A 12-team league is optimal, he said, because anything more would diminish the media mileage available to the existing franchises. What he’d like the PBA to push for is a level playing field where six to eight teams are equally competitive with even chances of making the playoffs and winning the championship. “The league would be more endearing to fans, moving forward,” said Uytengsu in a PlayItRightTV interview aired on YouTube and FaceBook the other day.

Uytengsu clarified that Alaska sitting out the PBA 3x3 competition was not a foreboding of the decision to withdraw from the league. “3x3 is highly popular globally and maybe, we should’ve joined but we wanted to focus on our core 5x5 team,” he said. “It wasn’t a precursor to our decision to leave.” Alaska’s PBA governor Dicky Bachmann was tasked to head the league’s 3x3 committee as chairman and out of delicadeza, opted for the Aces to be excused from competing because of his role. Delicadeza has been the hallmark of the Alaska franchise since its inception in 1986, a sensitivity of doing the moral and right thing.

With the Alaska franchise up for sale, Uytengsu said he hopes that whichever business group acquires the team will commit to take care of the players, coaches, utility staff and those connected with the Aces. “How to run the team, its values, its objectives will be up to the new owners,” he said. Uytengsu said the new management will stamp its own imprint as is its right and privilege. There is no expectation that the new team will be anything like Alaska. That’s assuming the franchise will be sold. The scuttlebutt is there are at least three serious interested parties, including one involved in telecoms and another involved in construction. Seven inquiries have been made as of a few days back.

Uytengsu said he has family obligations to attend to in the US but expects to return here soon. “I miss home,” he said. As for his competitive nature in sports, Uytengsu said his Ironman and triathlon days are over after 17 years. His resume includes competing in two World Ironman Championships in the triathlon mecca of Kona, Hawaii. “My body got tired and I’m getting older,” he chuckled. “But I’m back to my original sport, swimming. I did the 2019 World Masters Swimming Championships in Korea and was scheduled to do the 2020 in Japan but it was cancelled. When I return home, I’ll ask (PBA) commissioner Willie (Marcial) for tickets to watch the games but I wouldn’t know which team to cheer for without Alaska.”

Uytengsu said history will dictate how Alaska is remembered as a PBA franchise. As a team owner, he’d like Alaska to be honored as a professional and fair franchise whose players enjoyed battling for, that it was successful, that fans appreciated the memories the Aces will pass on to their children and grandchildren. Uytengsu said he’s excited that the Century Tuna Ironman and the Rock and Roll Marathon will be held in the country this year. “The Rock and Roll Marathon is an Ironman brand and it’s not just a 42k or a 21k run, it’s also a fun event with music stations throughout the course,” he said. “We’re expecting 10,000 to join in June. We want to be back to a normal healthy lifestyle. I think we Filipinos should be proud that we’re approaching normalcy, from pandemic to endemic, that we hope the mutation of this virus will just be a cold, not fatal with no need for hospitalization.”

Uytengsu said Alaska’s association with the PBA for 35 years was like a marriage. “I’ve been married 36 years to Kerri and we’ve gone through things together,” he said. “She’s my No. 1 confidant, my secret weapon and our team was a big part of our lives. All my decisions, we discuss before they’re finalized. Joining the PBA was a personal decision, more than just a business decision and our team was established even before our first child was born. There was a lot of emotion behind our decision to leave. I hope we find a nice home for our players, they deserve it. This is their livelihood. The last two years of the pandemic have been very challenging. The PBA is a phenomenal organization with millions of fans. I hope it continues to be relevant particularly as a form of entertainment and a means of livelihood.”