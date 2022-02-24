Hot start, finish put Quiban 1 shot off the leader

This handout from the Asian Tour taken and released on February 24, 2022 shows Philippines' Justin Quiban gesturing during round one of the Royal's Cup golf tournament in Kanchanaburi.

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Quiban bucked overwhelming odds — late start, long layoff and the pressure to deliver at the finish — to produce perhaps a career-best start in top-notch play — a 65 that put himself tantalizingly close to the top in the first round of the Royal’s Cup of the Asian Tour in Thailand Thursday.

Quiban birdied the last two holes at the front, including the long par-5 ninth (594 yards), in a sizzling windup that capped a brilliant 34-31 round fueled by a solid backside start at the Grand Prix Golf Club in Kanchanaburi.

He endured a late tee-time and quickly opened with a birdie on No. 10, gained another stroke on the 13th then rammed in three more birdies in the last four holes in an auspicious start that put him in the mix in the early going of the $400,000 championship which drew a huge 166-player field.

He failed to get up and down and bogeyed No. 1 to momentarily reel back but regained the stroke on the par-5 second, then broke a run of pars with a clutch birdie on the par-4 eighth before holing out with another at sundown to stalk an equally hot-starting Chan Shih Chang.

Winner of the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship which marked the restart of the Asian Tour after a 20-month hiatus due to pandemic last November, the Taiwanese also sizzled with a five-under backside start then fired four more birdies against a bogey at the front to seize control with a 64.

Swede Bjorn Hellgren, who also anchored his opening round bid with a backside 32 on his way to a 66, stood at second place until Quiban charged home with that scorching finish to assume the early challenger’s role.

India’s Rahil Gangjee, John Catlin and Sihwan Kim of the US and India’s S. Shikkarangappa marched 67s for joint fourth while seven others turned in identical 68s, including Chaiphat Koonmark, Pavit Tangkamolprasert, Atiruj Winaicharoenchai and Sado, Kaewkanjana of Thailand.

It was indeed a fine, inspiring start — and frontside finish — for Quiban, who came into the event seeking to salvage at least a spot in the weekend play but could now even crowd the race for top honors with his near-flawless start.

He tied for 23rd in the Blue Canyon Championship and wound up joint 51st in the Laguna Phuket Championship last December before going on another break.

But the first Filipino to hurdle a PGA Tour qualifier in the 3M Open last year showed little rust after long layoff, dominating all but one of the first five par-4s with solid driving and superb iron play. He actually flubbed a makeable putt on the par-5 No. 14 but made up for that miss by birdying the other par-5, No. 18, to cap a brilliant start.

At least 68 players broke par, including a host of fancied bets, led by former Order of Merit winner and Thai veteran Jazz Janewattananond and former Philippine Open champion Berry Henson of the US, who matched 69s; Laguna Phuket Championship winner Phachara Khongwatmai, who carded a 70 for joint 21st with Malaysian Nicholas Fung, South African Mathiam Keyser, Andrew Dodt of Australia, and England’s Steve Lewton, another Philippine Open titlist.

Young Korean Kim Joo Hyung, meanwhile, played inspired after clinching a coveted spot in this year’s US Open as the OOM winner of the past combined 2020-21 Asian Tour seasons, rattling off four birdies in the last eight holes to shoot a 67 in one of the late flights for joint fifth.