Valientes trounce Goliaths, dispute Sibugay cage championship with KSB

Roy Luarca - Philstar.com
February 24, 2022 | 3:48pm





 
Jeff Bernardo played big for the Zamboanga Valientes.
 


MANILA, Philippines – The small guys made the big plays for Valientes as it stunned Alza, 70-64, Wednesday night and arrange a title tussle with powerhouse KSB in the Araw ng Sibugay basketball tournament on Thursday at the Ipil Coliseum in Zamboanga Sibugay.


Denver Noah Cadiz, a pesky 5-foot-5 guard dubbed Raton de Coco (Coconut Rat), and 5-foot-7 Jeff “The Wonderboy” Bernardo starred for the undersized Valientes, the pride of Zamboanga City.


Valientes, being supported by Zamboanga philanthropist Cory Navarro, Mike Venezuela and Zamboanga City Mayor Beng Climaco, will have an even higher obstacle to tackle for the title in KSB-Iligan, which is composed mostly of Cebuano stars.


Earlier, Valientes subdued Pagadian, 89-83, in another tight game.


The 19-year-old Cadiz, described by many Zamboanguenos as a Mark Barroca play-alike, and Bernardo, 24, will need help from import Prince Eze, veteran Gino Jumao-as, season MVP Reagan Santos, hefty Jerrom Ferren, toughie Janner Hassan and steady John Waminal if Valientes hopes to shock KSB.


Valientes, carrying the team name ZVals-MACFI, placed fourth in another Panalay event in Buug last week sans Cadiz, who will play in the Pilipinas Vismin Cup starting on March 19 in Zamboanga City.


The 6-foot-8 Eze, the 2018 NCAA MVP from Perpetual Help, will patrol the shaded lane for Valientes, which is also being backed by Go for Gold, Globalport and 1 Pacman partylist through House Deputy Speaker Mikee Romeo, MLV Group and MACFI.


 










 









BASKETBALL
 ZAMBOANGA VALIENTES

















Philstar

























    

