




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Malixi heads chase for SEA Games golf berths
 


Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 24, 2022 | 1:27pm





 
Malixi heads chase for SEA Games golf berths
Rianne Malixi
 


MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi, the 2020 national stroke play champion who dominated the pros in the last Ladies Philippine Golf Tour sortie, braces for a long, grueling battle of shotmaking skills, wits and stamina as the chase for berths in the national team vying in this year's Southeast Asian Games kicks off at the Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac Friday (February 25).


Malixi wrapped up an impressive campaign in an extended pandemic season last year with a runaway victory at Midlands. She also won a tournament in the AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) last June and has vied in the US Women's Amateur (Round of 32), the US Girls' Junior (Round of 16) and the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific (T23rd).


That makes her the marked player in the first of the two-part, 8-round elims for spots in the national squad set to vie in the SEAG in Vietnam in May with the well-kept, tight Luisita layout expected to test the field's resolve and toughness in all four days of the tournament.


Bianca Pagdanganan claimed the individual gold and led her team of LK Go and Abby Arevalo to victory in the 2019 edition of the biennial regional games at the Tarlac layout, which has also hosted a number of top-notch championships, including the Philippine Open.


Pagdanganan and Arevalo have since turned pros, paving the way for the formation of an entirely new squad for this year’s SEAG wars slated May 12-23 at the Heron Lake golf course in Vinh Phuc province, northwest of Hanoi.


ICTSI-backed players Mafy Singson, Eagle Superal and Arnie Taguines, together with Laurea Duque, are also all primed up for the qualifiers, guaranteeing a slam-bang duel among the country's leading youngsters.


A fierce battle is also expected in the men’s side with Ryan Monsalve, who steered Manila Southwoods’ to a dominant run in the last Fil-Am Invitational in Baguio, disputing top honors with Jed Dy, Sean Ramos, Gab Manotoc, Jet Hernandez, Perry Bucay and Dylan Castillo, among others.




The Philippine men’s team, made up of Luis Castro, Aidric Chan and Ramos, settled for the team bronze in the last SEAG.


The staging of the 31st edition of the regional games was originally set late last year but was moved to May this year due to the global health crisis, particularly the rising COVID-19 case numbers in Vietnam.


Vietnam hosted the SEAG last in 2003 when Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City shared responsibility and won the overall championship. The Philippines landed fourth behind Thailand and Indonesia.


The SEAG berths chase is also a battle of stamina as the first round of each of the two set of qualifiers will be played over 36 holes. Venue of the second stage, meanwhile, is still being determined with two outright spots in the men’s side and one in the women’s up for grabs.


 










 









GOLF
RIANNE MALIXI

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Casimero facing US deportation?







Casimero facing US deportation?



By Joaquin Henson |
1 day ago 


WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero is in a serious fix with his US visa subject to revocation on a notice by Los...








Sports
fbtw













Knicks, Kemba Walker agree to shut down his NBA season







Knicks, Kemba Walker agree to shut down his NBA season



4 hours ago 


Four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks have agreed to shut down the 31-year-old guard for the remainder...








Sports
fbtw













Gilas players keen observers as Kiwis, Indians square off




By John Bryan Ulanday |
14 hours ago 


Gilas Pilipinas relishes the chance to scout the opposition as New Zealand and India take the floor today in the opener of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group A games at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.








Sports
fbtw













Oconer seen to shine anew as Ronda Pilipinas returns







Oconer seen to shine anew as Ronda Pilipinas returns



By Joey Villar |
3 days ago 


The LBC Ronda Pilipinas will be back on the road after a one-year pandemic hiatus as it holds its 11th edition with a 10-stage...








Sports
fbtw













LBC Ronda bikefest set








LBC Ronda bikefest set



By Joey Villar |
2 days ago 


The LBC Ronda Pilipinas will be back on the road on March 11 after a one-year pandemic hiatus as it holds its 11th edition...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Chot laments Korea&rsquo;s withdrawal FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers







Chot laments Korea’s withdrawal FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers



By Luisa Morales |
53 minutes ago 

 
The withdrawal of South Korea from the February window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers leaves Gilas Pilipinas at a...








Sports
fbtw













Thirdy Ravena 'always wants to be present' for Gilas Pilipinas







Thirdy Ravena 'always wants to be present' for Gilas Pilipinas



By Luisa Morales |
1 hour ago 


One of three Japan B. League players who flew home to the Philippines for the February window of the FIBA World Cup Asian...








Sports
fbtw













Nadal rolls in Acapulco for best career start







Nadal rolls in Acapulco for best career start



2 hours ago 


Rafael Nadal achieved his best start to an ATP Tour season on Tuesday, improving to 12-0 this year by defeating Stefan Kozlov...








Sports
fbtw













Korea's Ironman Im ready to win again at The Honda Classic







Korea's Ironman Im ready to win again at The Honda Classic



2 hours ago 


Korea’s Sungjae Im is confident he can challenge for a second victory at The Honda Classic this week as he makes a welcome...








Sports
fbtw













'Built for everyday running': adidas drops all-new Solarglide 5







'Built for everyday running': adidas drops all-new Solarglide 5



By Luisa Morales |
3 hours ago 


The most recent addition to the brand's popular Solarglide franchise, the new sneaker is built with everyday running in ...








Sports
fbtw





 




Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with