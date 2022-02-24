Malixi heads chase for SEA Games golf berths

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi, the 2020 national stroke play champion who dominated the pros in the last Ladies Philippine Golf Tour sortie, braces for a long, grueling battle of shotmaking skills, wits and stamina as the chase for berths in the national team vying in this year's Southeast Asian Games kicks off at the Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac Friday (February 25).

Malixi wrapped up an impressive campaign in an extended pandemic season last year with a runaway victory at Midlands. She also won a tournament in the AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) last June and has vied in the US Women's Amateur (Round of 32), the US Girls' Junior (Round of 16) and the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific (T23rd).

That makes her the marked player in the first of the two-part, 8-round elims for spots in the national squad set to vie in the SEAG in Vietnam in May with the well-kept, tight Luisita layout expected to test the field's resolve and toughness in all four days of the tournament.

Bianca Pagdanganan claimed the individual gold and led her team of LK Go and Abby Arevalo to victory in the 2019 edition of the biennial regional games at the Tarlac layout, which has also hosted a number of top-notch championships, including the Philippine Open.

Pagdanganan and Arevalo have since turned pros, paving the way for the formation of an entirely new squad for this year’s SEAG wars slated May 12-23 at the Heron Lake golf course in Vinh Phuc province, northwest of Hanoi.

ICTSI-backed players Mafy Singson, Eagle Superal and Arnie Taguines, together with Laurea Duque, are also all primed up for the qualifiers, guaranteeing a slam-bang duel among the country's leading youngsters.

A fierce battle is also expected in the men’s side with Ryan Monsalve, who steered Manila Southwoods’ to a dominant run in the last Fil-Am Invitational in Baguio, disputing top honors with Jed Dy, Sean Ramos, Gab Manotoc, Jet Hernandez, Perry Bucay and Dylan Castillo, among others.



The Philippine men’s team, made up of Luis Castro, Aidric Chan and Ramos, settled for the team bronze in the last SEAG.

The staging of the 31st edition of the regional games was originally set late last year but was moved to May this year due to the global health crisis, particularly the rising COVID-19 case numbers in Vietnam.

Vietnam hosted the SEAG last in 2003 when Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City shared responsibility and won the overall championship. The Philippines landed fourth behind Thailand and Indonesia.

The SEAG berths chase is also a battle of stamina as the first round of each of the two set of qualifiers will be played over 36 holes. Venue of the second stage, meanwhile, is still being determined with two outright spots in the men’s side and one in the women’s up for grabs.