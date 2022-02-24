Chot laments Koreaâ€™s withdrawal FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

Chot laments Korea’s withdrawal FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines — The withdrawal of South Korea from the February window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers leaves Gilas Pilipinas at a loss, according to head coach Chot Reyes.

With Korea having to pull out of the window set in Manila due to positive COVID-19 cases, Gilas' games in the pocket tournament are slashed to just two as they were penciled in to face their regional rivals twice in a span of five days.

Now that they are left with only a couple of matches against India and New Zealand, Reyes said it presents a problem for the national team.

"[We lose] a lot because, with four games, I was very confident and we had a pretty good idea and a plan on how to play all 15 players on the roster," Reyes said on Thursday after the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas received formal word from FIBA of Korea's withdrawal.

"Now with two games, admittedly, that's going to be a problem," he added.

A 15-man lineup was selected ahead of the games, with a mix of Gilas cadets and some of the TNT Tropang Giga core.

Twelve-man rosters were supposed to be tapped for each of their four games, with Reyes planning to deploy all players in his lineup the competition.

But now with limited minutes available to him, and with a change in game plan due to South Korea's absence, the Philippine team must adjust.

"There's going to be some discussions that we have to make, some decisions that we have to make as a coaching staff and we have to talk to the players themselves," he said.

"But for me, personally, I was really looking forward to playing all 15 in the four games, find even just a few minutes for several guys who've never had an opportunity to actually play in an actual FIBA game before," he added.

Gilas has yet to name a 12-man squad for its game against India on Friday.

Reyes said it will most likely be a game-time decision.

"We still haven't decided, it's a work in progress and we'll really basically know when game time comes," he said.

After playing India on Friday, Reyes and Gilas' next assignments are New Zealand on Sunday.