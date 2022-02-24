




















































 
























Thirdy Ravena 'always wants to be present' for Gilas Pilipinas
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
Thirdy Ravena in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in early 2020
FIBA
 


MANILA, Philippines — Playing for Gilas Pilipinas will always be the top priority for San-En NeoPhoenix's Thirdy Ravena.


One of three Japan B. League players who flew home to the Philippines for the February window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, Ravena said there was no chance he was going to miss out on Gilas duty.


"[I'm] very, very excited. You know, it's been a while since I last played for the Philippines and when the national team calls for your service, you'd always want to be present," Ravena told One Sports' The Game on Tuesday.


"I try my best to talk to the NeoPhoenix team, my club team, and they're very supportive of it," he added.


Ravena has been in Japan for two years now as an import for B. League team San-En.


While other Gilas cadets in Japan were unable to come home and join the national team, Ravena was able to gain the permission of his club.


Also receiving a green light was Dwight Ramos of the Toyama Grouses.


Juan Gomez de Liaño, meanwhile, is currently a free agent after being released by B2 League's Earthfriends Tokyo Z.


Though faced with short preparation time, Ravena said he'll be hitting the ground running and hopes to win some games in the window, despite the tournament being non-bearing for the Philippines.


"Now I'm just happy to be back, happy to get to see a lot of familiar faces and very excited to win games hopefully in the window," Ravena said.


Ravena and Gilas Pilipinas begin their bid in Asian Qualifiers Friday against India at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.


They were supposed to face South Korea Thursday, February 24, and on Monday but the games were scrapped due to the Koreans' withdrawal from the window.


COVID-19 positive tests within the team prompted Korea to pull out from the competition.


 










 









