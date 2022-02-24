'Built for everyday running': adidas drops all-new Solarglide 5

MANILA, Philippines — Sneaker giant adidas has released its latest running kicks in the Solarglide 5.

The most recent addition to the brand's popular Solarglide franchise, the new sneaker is built with everyday running in mind.

Designed to give runners the perfect fit, the Solarglide 5 features a Bubble Boost midsole which consists of hundreds of Boost capsules fused together for super energy return in each step of the wearer.

The Solarglide 5 features a number of specs that ensure great energy return to the wearer

It also has a full-top loaded EVA platform to ensure a smooth transition for runners.

An updated version of the adidas Linear Energy Push (LEP) is equipped on the shoe as well for a more responsive stride.

"We’re constantly looking for ways to evolve and enhance the Solarglide franchise," said adidas Running Category Director Footwear Simon Lockett.

"Compared to previous Solarglide models, we’ve introduced a number of new features including an updated LEP and a Circular Knit upper – zoned for a more adaptive and comfortable fit. Ultimately, we’ve created a shoe designed to be the new front door favorites – a shoe bursting with energy and everyday stable guidance." he added.

Like the Ultraboost 22, the latest iteration of adidas' Solarglide franchise was made with the female form in mind.

adidas Running continues on its path of promoting diversity and sustainability with the Solarglide 5

During its development, the team behind the shoe conducted tests to ensure the silhouette provided the best possible fit for female runners.

adidas also continues its bid for more sustainable products as the shoe's Primeblue knit upper is made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic.

The product consists of yarn that containts at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic, which is plastic waste reimagined from islands, beaches, shorelines, etc, and another 50% from recycled polyester.

The adidas Solarglide 5 is available in two colorways — Light Flash Orange x Flash Orange and Flash Orange x Turbo Red.

Flash Orange x Turbo Red colorway of the adidas Solarglide 5

The shoe drops globally today, February 24, in stores and online.

A pair wil set a customer back Php8,000.