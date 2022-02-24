Zamboanga stuns Laguna in PCAP

MANILA, Philippines – The Zamboanga Sultans chalked up a huge win over the Laguna Heroes —the defending San Miguel All-Filipino Cup champions of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines — Wednesday evening.

The Sultans, who returned to PCAP action after skipping the Open Conference last season, looked like they were headed for a loss after the Heroes crushed them in blitz play, 6-1, with only NM Zul Sali scoring for Zamboanga.

Rapid chess was altogether another story as Zamboanga pulled the rug from under Laguna.

NM Dale Bernardo beat GM Rogelio Barcenilla Jr. and their senior and homegrown boards came alive for a stunning, 11-3 reversal and a 12-9 win.

The Sultans’ homegrown player, NM Joey Albert Florendo, continued his impressive run by claiming five of the six points available from the matches versus his Manila and Laguna counterparts.

That bolstered his spot in the Top 25 Players of the SMC-All-Filipino Cup. Florendo is at 12th spot with a 26-2-10 record and 41.5 total points won.

Earlier in the Wednesday double-header, Zamboanga crushed Manila, 16-5, to give them a team-best 12-7 record. That places the Sultans at fourth spot in the southern division. Although tied with Negros and Surigao for the same record. They are in fourth spot with 223 points; 11 behind Negros, and four above Surigao.

For their next matches on Saturday, February 26, Zamboanga battles Isabela and Cavite.