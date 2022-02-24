




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Zamboanga stuns Laguna in PCAP
 


Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 24, 2022 | 10:14am





 
Zamboanga stuns Laguna in PCAP
 


MANILA, Philippines – The Zamboanga Sultans chalked up a huge win over the Laguna Heroes —the defending San Miguel All-Filipino Cup champions of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines — Wednesday evening. 


The Sultans, who returned to PCAP action after skipping the Open Conference last season, looked like they were headed for a loss after the Heroes crushed them in blitz play, 6-1, with only NM Zul Sali scoring for Zamboanga.


Rapid chess was altogether another story as Zamboanga pulled the rug from under Laguna. 


NM Dale Bernardo beat GM Rogelio Barcenilla Jr. and their senior and homegrown boards came alive for a stunning, 11-3 reversal and a 12-9 win. 


The Sultans’ homegrown player, NM Joey Albert Florendo, continued his impressive run by claiming five of the six points available from the matches versus his Manila and Laguna counterparts. 


That bolstered his spot in the Top 25 Players of the SMC-All-Filipino Cup. Florendo is at 12th spot with a 26-2-10 record and 41.5 total points won. 


Earlier in the Wednesday double-header, Zamboanga crushed Manila, 16-5, to give them a team-best 12-7 record. That places the Sultans at fourth spot in the southern division. Although tied with Negros and Surigao for the same record. They are in fourth spot with 223 points; 11 behind Negros, and four above Surigao.


For their next matches on Saturday, February 26, Zamboanga battles Isabela and Cavite.


 










 









CHESS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Casimero facing US deportation?







Casimero facing US deportation?



By Joaquin Henson |
1 day ago 


WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero is in a serious fix with his US visa subject to revocation on a notice by Los...








Sports
fbtw













Gilas players keen observers as Kiwis, Indians square off




By John Bryan Ulanday |
11 hours ago 


Gilas Pilipinas relishes the chance to scout the opposition as New Zealand and India take the floor today in the opener of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group A games at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.








Sports
fbtw













Oconer seen to shine anew as Ronda Pilipinas returns







Oconer seen to shine anew as Ronda Pilipinas returns



By Joey Villar |
2 days ago 


The LBC Ronda Pilipinas will be back on the road after a one-year pandemic hiatus as it holds its 11th edition with a 10-stage...








Sports
fbtw













LBC Ronda bikefest set







LBC Ronda bikefest set



By Joey Villar |
2 days ago  


The LBC Ronda Pilipinas will be back on the road on March 11 after a one-year pandemic hiatus as it holds its 11th edition...








Sports
fbtw













Sense of duty




By Joaquin M. Henson |
11 hours ago 


Alaska team owner Fred Uytengsu said yesterday there was no hesitation in sacrificing a possible PBA Grand Slam in 1998 when “the sense of duty calls to serve the country.” Uytengsu recalled that the...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









'Built for everyday running': adidas drops all-new Solarglide 5







'Built for everyday running': adidas drops all-new Solarglide 5



By Luisa Morales |
4 minutes ago 


The most recent addition to the brand's popular Solarglide franchise, the new sneaker is built with everyday running in ...








Sports
fbtw













Filipino athletes get boost with Ayala Center for Excellence in Sports







Filipino athletes get boost with Ayala Center for Excellence in Sports



By Luisa Morales |
53 minutes ago 


The project aims to deploy the resources of the Ayala Group of Companies to support up-and-coming sports figures in the ...








Sports
fbtw













Zamboanga stuns Laguna in PCAP







Zamboanga stuns Laguna in PCAP



By Rick Olivares |
1 hour ago 


The Zamboanga Sultans chalked up a huge win over the Laguna Heroes —the defending San Miguel All-Filipino Cup champions...








Sports
fbtw













Knicks, Kemba Walker agree to shut down his NBA season







Knicks, Kemba Walker agree to shut down his NBA season



1 hour ago 


Four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks have agreed to shut down the 31-year-old guard for the remainder...








Sports
fbtw













Blazers' Bosnian big man Nurkic out at least a month due to injury







Blazers' Bosnian big man Nurkic out at least a month due to injury



1 hour ago 


Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined at least four weeks with left foot plantar fasciitis.








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with