Filipina racer Bustamante nears W Series seat

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine racer Bianca Bustamante drew closer to a coveted seat in the W Series 2022 season on Wednesday.

This as she was chosen to participate in another W Series preseason test in Barcelona set in March.

Bustamante reportedly impressed W Series' Racing Director Dave Ryan during the preseason test in Arizona and was able to claim a spot in the next test, which will already include the eight drivers who have already qualified for the upcoming season.

The 17-year-old will be able to get her hands on a Formula 3 car, the W Series' Tatuus T-318 Formula 3 cars, in the test — her first ever try on Formula 3 machinery.

In the initial pre-season test in Arizona, Bustamante acquianted herself with a Formula 4 car.

Joining Bustamante are four other drivers who also performed well in Arizona —Tereza Babickova, Lena Buhler, Chlose Chambers and Emely De Heus.

The test will be held in The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which also hosts the second round of the 2022 W Series season in May.

A total of 16 drivers comprised the grid for all eight rounds of the W Series calendar last year.

The 2022 season will also be comprised of eight rounds as a support race to Formula 1.

The third season of W Series begins in May at the Miami Open.