Eala fails to sustain strong start, falls to Russian foe in $25K tiff

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala could not take advantage of a strong start and a one-set lead as she fell in three sets against Anna Ukolova of Russia, 6-1, 2-6, 6(3)-7, in the Round of 32 of the W25 Macon in France on Wednesday.

After plowing through qualifiers, Eala was stopped in her tracks by Ukolova, who is ranked 696th by the WTA.

Eala, currently rated 583rd in the WTA singles rankings, looked poised for a dominant win against the 22-year-old Russian when she took just 28 minutes to dispatch Ukolova in the opening set 6-1.

But Ukolova striked right back in the second salvo where she zoomed to a 4-1 lead.

Though Eala tried to regain her bearings as she held her serve in the 6th game, it would only be a consolation as the Russian claimed the second set to force the winner-take-all clincher, 6-2.

In the third set, the Filipina tennister had the upper hand early when she took a 4-2 lead.

But Ukolova went on to win three straight games to flip the script on Eala, 5-4.

Though Eala caught up to force a tiebreak at 6-6, a crucial double fault that helped her opponent break a deadlock, 3-4, proved to be the beginning of the end.

Ukolova ended up blanking Eala in the next three rallies to claim the victory, 7-3.

In women's doubles, Eala exited in the quarterfinals with French partner Alice Robbe.

On Tuesday, they faced off against third-seeded pair Audrey Alble and Aubane Drouguet and were dispatched in two sets, 4-6, 2-6.