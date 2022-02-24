




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Sense of duty
 


SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
February 24, 2022 | 12:00am





 


Alaska team owner Fred Uytengsu said yesterday there was no hesitation in sacrificing a possible PBA Grand Slam in 1998 when “the sense of duty calls to serve the country.” Uytengsu recalled that the team had won the All-Filipino and Commissioner’s Cups and was a win shy of duplicating its trifecta in 1996. Actually, the league held two more conferences that season, the Centenni-al and Governors Cups. Alaska lent head coach Tim Cone to pilot the national squad at the Asian Games then he brought along Johnny Abarrientos, Jojo Lastimosa and Kenneth Duremdes to leave the team, then known as the Milkmen, vulnerable.


“It wasn’t a sure Grand Slam,” said Uytengsu in a PlayItRightTV streamyard interview from Los Angeles. “If we had Tim, Johnny, Jojo and Kenneth together, I liked our chances. But when the call came, there was no discussion. We were proud to make the sacrifice, proud of the outcome because we took the bronze at the Asian Games.”


Asked to name his top five Alaska local players, Uytengsu had no difficulty listing four – Abarrientos, Lastimosa, Duremdes and Bong Hawkins. He struggled to pick a fifth but considered Sonny Thoss, Cyrus Baguio, Bong Alvarez and Calvin Abueva. As for his top three imports, he started off with Sean Chambers. “Sean was second to none, Mr. 100 percent,” he said. “Diamond Simp-son was a class act. He brought his mother out here and I respect players who treat their families that way. It resonates with me a lot. Devin Davis? He had those dreadlocks and gold teeth. He was scary defensively.”


Uytengsu said it was an opportunity and privilege to join the PBA in 1986 when he was only 24. “I knew very little negotiating with (PBA deputy commissioner) Tommy Manotoc who didn’t make it easy for this young kid,” he said. “There was an expansion pool but we couldn’t build a strong team. We didn’t draft the way we should’ve. It was a lot of learning and we made a lot of mistakes. I just wanted our team to be a good representation of our company, a clean and wholesome team for the fans, for mothers who buy our product – milk – and for children to like our players who were our ambassadors on and off the court. We wanted to be like the Dallas Cowboys of the PBA, respected, did the right things. We espoused virtues and wanted to win.”


Finding the ideal coach for Alaska was by accident. In its first three years, Alaska tried out five coaches until Cone came along. “In 35 years, we only had 10 coaches, a lot less than others in that period,” he said. “I blame my immaturity for not being patient at the start. I should’ve laid out expectations for our coaches clearly. In fairness to our coaches, I just wanted to win so bad-ly. When we lost, I wouldn’t sleep at night and I expected that from our coaches, too. I had a high school friend, Tim who would comment a lot and give ideas to do this or do that to make us win. It actually got irritating because he was always in my ear. So one day, I told him, why don’t you do it yourself? He asked me is that an offer? I don’t really mix friends with business espe-cially when it comes to coaching because it’s such an insecure job. Coaches get fired and I didn’t want to jeopardize our relationship. Actually, it took some time before we won our first cham-pionship with Tim. I remember when we were losing, there was clamor to fire Tim, we were losing and I was advised to find new blood. We learned the hard way. With experience, I became more patient and we were rewarded.” More on Uytengsu in tomorrow’s column.


 










 









ALASKA
PBA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Casimero facing US deportation?







Casimero facing US deportation?



By Joaquin Henson |
1 day ago 


WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero is in a serious fix with his US visa subject to revocation on a notice by Los...








Sports
fbtw













Kai Sotto's Adelaide 36ers jersey among top sellers in NBL store







Kai Sotto's Adelaide 36ers jersey among top sellers in NBL store



By Luisa Morales |
13 hours ago 


He's the only 36ers player whose jersey was included in the list.








Sports
fbtw













LBC Ronda bikefest set







LBC Ronda bikefest set



By Joey Villar |
2 days ago 


The LBC Ronda Pilipinas will be back on the road on March 11 after a one-year pandemic hiatus as it holds its 11th edition...








Sports
fbtw













Oconer seen to shine anew as Ronda Pilipinas returns







Oconer seen to shine anew as Ronda Pilipinas returns



By Joey Villar |
2 days ago 


The LBC Ronda Pilipinas will be back on the road after a one-year pandemic hiatus as it holds its 11th edition with a 10-stage...








Sports
fbtw













Bowling great Bong Coo immortalized in PHLPost stamp







Bowling great Bong Coo immortalized in PHLPost stamp



11 hours ago 


Philippine bowling living legend Olivia “Bong” Coo will be immortalized by the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost)...








Sports
fbtw










Latest





 



Obiena strikes again







Obiena strikes again



By Joey Villar |
2 hours ago 


World No. 5 EJ Obiena replicated his season-best 5.81 meters to reign supreme in the Orlen Copernicus Cup in Torun, Poland...








Sports
fbtw













Tan, Ebdane, Galvez shine in Ormoc fencing







Tan, Ebdane, Galvez shine in Ormoc fencing



2 hours ago 


Jodie Danielle Tan ruled the 12-under girls foil event while Victoria Ebdane powered her team to a gold-medal win in the 12-under...








Sports
fbtw













Road Warriors snap Aces&rsquo; three-game streak







Road Warriors snap Aces’ three-game streak



By Olmin Leyba |
2 hours ago 


NLEX blocked Alaska’s path to a fourth straight victory and sent the Aces reeling to a 106-89 defeat yesterday in the...








Sports
fbtw













Gilas players keen observers as Kiwis, Indians square off




By John Bryan Ulanday |
2 hours ago 


Gilas Pilipinas relishes the chance to scout the opposition as New Zealand and India take the floor today in the opener of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group A games at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.








Sports
fbtw













Mantua secures Hanoi SEAG spot




2 hours ago 


John Albert Mantua surpassed the SEA Games qualifying medal standard in shot put with a personal and season best of 17.02 meters on Day 1 of the MILO-PATAFA 2022 SEA Games Performance Trials at the Baguio Athletics...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with