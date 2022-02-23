Bobby Green to fight in UFC for second time in 10 days

American mixed martial arts fighter Bobby Green (right) will attempt to do the same against one of the most dangerous men in the UFC’s lightweight division — Russian fighter Islam Makhachev (21-1-0, 10-1 in the UFC).

MANILA, Philippines – Are 10 days between fights enough to get ready for a major scrap inside the octagon?

Well, it happened in late June and early July 2020 when Khamzat Chimaev choked out middleweight John Philips in the second round then 10 days later, he knocked out welterweight Rhys McKee in the first round.

Not only did Chimaev break the previous record of 14 days — when Chris Leben won via a technical knockout over Aaron Simpson in the second round and a third-round submission over Yoshihiro Akiyama in 2010 — but he bettered it by accomplishing it in two different weight classes.

On Sunday, February 27, American mixed martial arts fighter Bobby Green will attempt to do the same against one of the most dangerous men in the UFC’s lightweight division — Russian fighter Islam Makhachev (21-1-0, 10-1 in the UFC).

Makhachev has been tearing up the lightweight division and is on a nine-bout win streak. Many mixed martial arts analysts say that he will inherit the light heavyweight title from Brazilian Charles Oliveira.

Meanwhile, after making short work of Afghan-German fighter Nasrat Haqparast last February 13, Green (29-12-1, 10-7-1 in the UFC) was on vacation mode.

“I was eating all you can sushi,” he told Philstar.com. “I was also getting ready to accompany my girlfriend to get surgery when my manager (Jason House) called to ask if I wanted to fight Islam Makhachev.”

Makhachev’s opponent, the similarly dangerous Beneil Dariush, was out after suffering a leg injury during training. The UFC needed a late replacement.

“I said, ‘Jason, I am now 195 pounds and they want me to weigh 155 pounds in a matter of days?’”

Green thought about it, “This is nuts. Do I really want to do this? No one wants to do this. If they called me, that means they called all the people ahead of me. No one wanted it.”

The fight with Makhachev will be crucial, especially if Green wins because it puts him in the Top 15 of the UFC lightweight rankings. And in places him in line for title contention.

“Islam has been beating all these people. Now, this is massive because I bring a certain energy to the game. Maybe the UFC was thinking, ‘what if he fights someone like me, what will he do?’”

“I said, ‘yes.’”

Green is coming off not only a huge win but also a feel good triumph. During his bout versus Naqparast at the Toyota Center in Houston, the crowd of 17,872 chanted Green’s name prompting UFC President Dana White to wonder if Bobby was a Houston native.

No, Green hails from San Bernardino, California.

“It was amazing,” was Bobby’s reaction to the crowd cheering him on. Dana White said thought I was from Houston. He didn’t know they were going to do that.”

“The only problem with this fight (against Makhachev) is there is no crowd (at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada) and I cannot get the crowd behind me.”

“There is an upside to a fight like this and there are downsides to it,” explained Green. “The upside is you’ve been in that cage very recently so you’re more familiar (Makhachev last fought in October of 2021). When I fought Al Iaquinta, he had not been in a cage in a while and the MMA landscape had changed. Fighters are faster and more aggressive and he had not been in the field enough to understand that. And I have been in the cage last week so maybe this will work.”



Green does realize that even if history shows the odds are good, he cannot rely on that. “Whatever the result, I will give it my best.”

UFC Fight Night Makhachev versus Green will be shown live on the Premier Sports Channel on Sky Cable and Cignal as well as the TapGo streaming application on Sunday.