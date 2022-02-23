Kai Sotto's Adelaide 36ers jersey among top sellers in NBL store

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino basketball phenom Kai Sotto continues to make his mark in the Australian NBL, this time with his jersey.

Sotto's Adelaide 36ers threads came in fourth among the current Top 10 selling jerseys at the online store of the league.

He's the only 36ers player whose jersey was included in the list.

Topping the bestsellers is China's Zhou Qi, who plays for the South East Melbourne Phoenix.

Coming in second is NBA champion Matthew Dellavedova.

Before suiting up for his current team Melbourne United in the NBL, Dellavadova played for the Cleveland Cavaliers along with LeBron James and won the Cavs' only NBA championship with him in 2016.

Sotto jerseys on the NBL store will set you back 99.95 AUD (roughly Php3,700) while youth jerseys cost 79.95 AUD (roughly Php2,960).

Sotto and the 36ers return to action on Friday, February 25, against the Illawarra Hawks.

They are currently seventh in the NBL standings with a 5-7 slate.