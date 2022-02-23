




















































 
























Sports
 
Eala drops doubles bid, kicks off singles drive in W24 Macon tourney
 


Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 23, 2022 | 12:29pm





 
Eala drops doubles bid, kicks off singles drive in W24 Macon tourney
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala
 


MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala expects to get rid of the negative vibes caused by a stinging setback in doubles play as she kicks off her drive in the main draw of women's singles in the W25 Macon in France Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).


Eala mixes it up with Anna Ukolova in the first round of 32-player draw on Court 1 of Tennis Club de Macon, seeking to flaunt the form she showed in dispatching past two local bets in the elims phase and rise from the loss she and partner Alice Robbe suffered in the doubles Tuesday.


Third-ranked Audrey Albie and Aubane Droguet turned back Eala and Robbe in a tightly-fought opening set skirmish then sustained their charge in the next to complete a 6-4, 6-2 victory for a spot in the semifinals.


Eala and Robbe blinked in the battle of breaks in the early going as Albie and Droguet went to win the first three points in the 10th game before snapping Eala and Robbe’s two-point rally with another hit to break them again and clinch the set.


Eala and Robbe actually posted the first break to take control at 2-1. But the hometown duo quickly countered in the next and the two sides traded breaks again before holding serve in the next three games, giving them a 5-3 lead.


After Eala and Robbe held serve, Albie and Droguet scored the first three points in the 10th and never backed down when the former scored back-to-back points, coming through with a hit on the next play to steal the game and the set.


Albie and Droguet yielded the first two points at the start of the second but they regrouped and won the next four to hold serve. They then battled from a 0-40 deficit to win the next five points for another break and a 2-0 lead.


They traded serves in the next two games then Eala and Robbe struck from 0-30 down to post their own break and stay alive but Albie and Droquet broke back in the sixth to go, 4-2. They then pounced on their rivals’ token resistance to sweep the next two, including their sixth break in the eighth, and wrap up the 66-minute victory.


Meanwhile, against Ukolova, toting a WTA ranking of No. 696, Eala will be taking on a rival brimming with confidence following a shutout win over Diane Flament of France in the last day of qualifying.


Eala, with a No. 583 WTA ranking, also essayed a pair of straight-set wins over Helena Stevic and Ines Nicault but the Rafa Nadal Academy Scholar, who fell short of her quarterfinal bid at W60 Grenoble a couples of weeks ago, braces for a rough sailing against the power-hitting 22-year-old Russian for a spot in the Last 16.


 










 









