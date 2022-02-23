




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Tan, Ebdane, Canlas, Galvez shine in Ormoc fencing meet
 


Philstar.com
February 23, 2022 | 12:01pm





 
Tan, Ebdane, Canlas, Galvez shine in Ormoc fencing meet
Philippine Team head coach Amat Canlas (in red shirt) with his Canlas Fencing students. From left: Kirsten Shanelle Catantan, Yohann Malik Roldan, Yuna Samuelle Canlas, Victoria Ebdane, Jodie Danielle Tan, Willa Liana Galvez, Christine Morales and Lucas Palafox.
 


MANILA, Philippines – Jodie Danielle Tan ruled the 12-under girls foil event while Victoria Ebdane powered her team to a gold medal win in the 12-under team mixed foil in the Mayor Richard Gomez Fencing Cup last Thursday, February 17, at the Ormoc City Superdome in Ormoc City.


Tan, of Canlas Fencing (CF)/St. Jude College School, bounced back in the gold medal bout of a tightly contested defensive match she won 2-1 against Ebdane, who swept the opening pool round that included a similar 2-1 triumph versus Tan, but had to settle with the silver medal.


Tan and Ebdane of CF/Home School-Roces, arranged a final round rematch by beating their respective semifinal foes, fellow CF fencers Willa Liana Galvez and Kirsten Shanelle Catantan, who both earned the bronze medal.


Lucas Palafox defeated Yohann Malik Roldan for the gold medal in the 12-under boys foil, which likewise saw competitions in the Junior and Cadet levels, as well as the seniors for the Southeast Asian Games and Asian Games qualifiers.


Ebdane, however, came back with a vengeance as she led Team B with Galvez and Yuna Samuelle Canlas to a 26-15 victory against top seed Team A of Tan, Catantan and Roldan to capture the gold medal in the 12-under team mixed foil category.


Team B booked a spot in the final round with a 24-15 decision over Team C.


In the 10-under girls foil, Yuna Canlas bagged the gold medal while Willa Galvez earned a silver medal as the former scored a 10-6 win against the latter in the finals. Roldan and Christine Morales settled with the bronze medal.


“It’s very important to start our kids early, and it’s also very important for them to be joining competitions because when they join competitions, especially when they win, it really gives them the interest and it inspires them,” said Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez, who is also the president of the Philippine Fencing Association (PFA).


“I’m hoping that these kids will continue fencing until they become part of the varsity team or the national team.”


In the 10-under mixed epee division, Francis Gabriel Batican won the gold, Praizer Igot took silver medal, while Princess Amara dela Cruz and Rex Carl dela Cruz went home with the bronze.


In the 13-under team mixed epee, Jauz Lovaine Assis, Rex dela Cruz and Edel Royeras won the gold for Team B, Team A of Erika Nicole Dejano, Jillian Glaze Dejano and Sheska Dejano got the silver, and Batican, Igot, James Dylan Yap and Elizza Maureen Ecalla pocketed the bronze for Team C.


 




 





 









FENCING

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Casimero facing US deportation?







Casimero facing US deportation?



By Joaquin Henson |
13 hours ago 


WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero is in a serious fix with his US visa subject to revocation on a notice by Los...








Sports
fbtw













Alaska resumes emotional campaign







Alaska resumes emotional campaign



By Olmin Leyba |
13 hours ago 


Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso braces for the Aces’ toughest test in the middle of their farewell tour today when they battle...








Sports
fbtw













Oconer seen to shine anew as Ronda Pilipinas returns







Oconer seen to shine anew as Ronda Pilipinas returns



By Joey Villar |
2 days ago 


The LBC Ronda Pilipinas will be back on the road after a one-year pandemic hiatus as it holds its 11th edition with a 10-stage...








Sports
fbtw













LBC Ronda bikefest set







LBC Ronda bikefest set



By Joey Villar |
1 day ago 


The LBC Ronda Pilipinas will be back on the road on March 11 after a one-year pandemic hiatus as it holds its 11th edition...








Sports
fbtw













Sky’s the limit for Yuka




By Joaquin M. Henson |
13 hours ago 


US Open Women’s Golf champion and Tokyo Olympian Yuka Saso is in town for two weeks to visit family, friends, sponsors and fans before proceeding to Singapore and Thailand to continue her campaign on the LPGA...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Bobby Green to fight in UFC for second time in 10 days







Bobby Green to fight in UFC for second time in 10 days



By Rick Olivares |
36 minutes ago 


Are 10 days between fights enough to get ready for a major scrap inside the octagon?








Sports
fbtw













Kai Sotto's Adelaide 36ers jersey among top sellers in NBL store







Kai Sotto's Adelaide 36ers jersey among top sellers in NBL store



By Luisa Morales |
1 hour ago 


He's the only 36ers player whose jersey was included in the list.








Sports
fbtw













Eala drops doubles bid, kicks off singles drive in W24 Macon tourney







Eala drops doubles bid, kicks off singles drive in W24 Macon tourney



By Jan Veran |
1 hour ago 


Alex Eala expects to get rid of the negative vibes caused by a stinging setback in doubles play as she kicks off her drive...








Sports
fbtw













Nadal wins Acapulco opener in first match since Grand Slam title







Nadal wins Acapulco opener in first match since Grand Slam title



1 hour ago 


Rafael Nadal made a triumphant return to the ATP Tour, winning his first tournament match since capturing the Australian Open...








Sports
fbtw













Tan, Ebdane, Canlas, Galvez shine in Ormoc fencing meet







Tan, Ebdane, Canlas, Galvez shine in Ormoc fencing meet



1 hour ago 


Jodie Danielle Tan ruled the 12-under girls foil event while Victoria Ebdane powered her team to a gold medal win in the 12-under...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with