Tan, Ebdane, Canlas, Galvez shine in Ormoc fencing meet

Philippine Team head coach Amat Canlas (in red shirt) with his Canlas Fencing students. From left: Kirsten Shanelle Catantan, Yohann Malik Roldan, Yuna Samuelle Canlas, Victoria Ebdane, Jodie Danielle Tan, Willa Liana Galvez, Christine Morales and Lucas Palafox.

MANILA, Philippines – Jodie Danielle Tan ruled the 12-under girls foil event while Victoria Ebdane powered her team to a gold medal win in the 12-under team mixed foil in the Mayor Richard Gomez Fencing Cup last Thursday, February 17, at the Ormoc City Superdome in Ormoc City.

Tan, of Canlas Fencing (CF)/St. Jude College School, bounced back in the gold medal bout of a tightly contested defensive match she won 2-1 against Ebdane, who swept the opening pool round that included a similar 2-1 triumph versus Tan, but had to settle with the silver medal.

Tan and Ebdane of CF/Home School-Roces, arranged a final round rematch by beating their respective semifinal foes, fellow CF fencers Willa Liana Galvez and Kirsten Shanelle Catantan, who both earned the bronze medal.

Lucas Palafox defeated Yohann Malik Roldan for the gold medal in the 12-under boys foil, which likewise saw competitions in the Junior and Cadet levels, as well as the seniors for the Southeast Asian Games and Asian Games qualifiers.

Ebdane, however, came back with a vengeance as she led Team B with Galvez and Yuna Samuelle Canlas to a 26-15 victory against top seed Team A of Tan, Catantan and Roldan to capture the gold medal in the 12-under team mixed foil category.

Team B booked a spot in the final round with a 24-15 decision over Team C.

In the 10-under girls foil, Yuna Canlas bagged the gold medal while Willa Galvez earned a silver medal as the former scored a 10-6 win against the latter in the finals. Roldan and Christine Morales settled with the bronze medal.

“It’s very important to start our kids early, and it’s also very important for them to be joining competitions because when they join competitions, especially when they win, it really gives them the interest and it inspires them,” said Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez, who is also the president of the Philippine Fencing Association (PFA).

“I’m hoping that these kids will continue fencing until they become part of the varsity team or the national team.”

In the 10-under mixed epee division, Francis Gabriel Batican won the gold, Praizer Igot took silver medal, while Princess Amara dela Cruz and Rex Carl dela Cruz went home with the bronze.

In the 13-under team mixed epee, Jauz Lovaine Assis, Rex dela Cruz and Edel Royeras won the gold for Team B, Team A of Erika Nicole Dejano, Jillian Glaze Dejano and Sheska Dejano got the silver, and Batican, Igot, James Dylan Yap and Elizza Maureen Ecalla pocketed the bronze for Team C.