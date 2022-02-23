Lastimosa credits Alaskaâ€™s appeal to â€˜winning culture, integrityâ€™

Lastimosa credits Alaska’s appeal to ‘winning culture, integrity’

MANILA, Philippines – Alaska great Jojo Lastimosa was unsurprised by the amount of love the Alaska Aces received following their announcement of retirement from the PBA.

It was to be expected, Lastimosa said, due to the characteristics that made the Aces the iconic franchise that they are.

"Hindi naman siguro kagulat-gulat because once you're winning, I think the fans gravitate towards you. Whether you're friendly or not, or you're on the other side, eventually they're gonna respect you for how you play the game," Lastimosa said during the recent episode of One Sports' The Game.

Lastimosa won all his 10 PBA championships with the Aces during his stint with the Alaska franchise, then known as the Alaska Milkmen, from 1991 to 1999.

He was also a three-time PBA Mythical Five member.

The sheer dominance he and the Alaska franchise enjoyed in the 90s was enough to have fans latch on for decades to come.

But the 57-year-old also cited another reason why Alaska has become so beloved — a word that is so often used by team owner Fred Uytengsu: integrity.

"When you know that the franchise that Fred built was built on integrity, playing the right way, and not making shortcuts, people will eventually respect you, especially now that Alaska is leaving," Lastimosa said.

The Aces are expected to retire from the PBA after the ongoing Governor's Cup, marking the end of the franchise's journey in the league after more than three decades.

Currently, the Aces are on a three-game win streak and are third in the standings with a 5-2 slate.

They will take on the NLEX Road Warriors Wednesday, February 23.