Caloocan-Negros, Davao-Pasig banner Wednesdayâ€™s PCAP inter-division action

Caloocan-Negros, Davao-Pasig banner Wednesday’s PCAP inter-division action
 


Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 23, 2022 | 11:17am





 
MANILA, Philippines – It’s as good a time as any for the teams of the north and south division of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines to see how they stack up against each other. And perhaps too, these are potential previews of the title fight of the San Miguel Corporation-All-Filipino Cup.


In the first big game of the Wednesday, February 23, double-header, the 12-5 Caloocan LoadManna Knights will tackle the 11-6 Negros Kingsmen in the first set of games. In the tail of the chess twinbill, the best of the north, the Pasig King Pirates will stake their 16-1 record against the second best of the south in the Davao Chess Eagles and their 13-4 slate.


The LoadManna Knights are 2-1 in elimination round encounters. While Caloocan is favored, the Kingsmen for sure will not go quietly into the Wednesday night. 


Pasig has been the hottest team in the league since coming on strong late in last season’s third conference. They have bested all the top squads of the north and have taken down Toledo, 15.5-5.5, one of the better southern squads. 


Aside from Davao, they have yet to face Negros and Iloilo. Should Pasig stay true to form and finish atop the north, these games against the south’s best are likewise and perhaps a title preview. 


Other key matches this Wednesday include Laguna taking on Toledo, Manila facing Zamboanga, and Negros locking horns with the San Juan Predators.


