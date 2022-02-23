




















































 
























Pacatiw, Zamboanga look to live up to impressive debuts in ONE: Full Circle
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 23, 2022 | 9:45am





 
Pacatiw, Zamboanga look to live up to impressive debuts in ONE: Full Circle
Filipino fighters Drex Zamboanga (L) and Jeremy Pacatiw will see action on Friday at ONE: Full Circle
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino fighters Jeremy Pacatiw and Drex Zamboanga will be out to prove their impressive ONE Championship debuts were not flukes as they prepare for their respective bouts in ONE: Full Circle.


Set to unfurl Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, both Pacatiw and Zamboanga will aim for their second victory in their young ONE careers.








Pacatiw (10-4), fighting out of Baguio-based stable Team Lakay, goes up against Brazil's Fabricio Andrade (6-2).


He will be up against tough opposition as Andrade is riding a three-bout win streak since entering ONE Championship.


But Pacatiw will be hunting mightily for the win as Andrade is the fourth-ranked contender in the bantamweight division.


If the Team Lakay ward gets the better of the Brazilian striker, he will put himself in good position to enter the rankings as well and bring him closer to a title shot.


Pacatiw made his debut last July 30 when he defeated Chen Rui in ONE: Battleground via unanimous decision.


Meanwhile, Zamboanga (8-5) will be making a return to the ONE Circle after almost two years of hiatus, facing Rahul Raju (8-6) of India in a lightweight bout in the lead card.


The former URCC champion made his debut in August 2020 at ONE: A New Breed where he took a convincing victory against Detchadin Srosirisuphathin.


Zamboanga submitted his opponent in the second round to announce his arrival in ONE Championship.


Two world title fights headline the ONE: Full Circle card.


In the main event, two-division ONE world champion Reinier De Ridder will defend his middleweight title against ONE welterweight titlist Kiamrian Abbasov.


Meanwhile, Roman Kryklia will face off with Murat Aygun for the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing crown.


Also on the card is the trilogy fight between former ONE middleweight titlists Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash.


 










 









