Obienaâ€™s SEAG stint remains unclear

Obiena’s SEAG stint remains unclear

MANILA, Philippines — Olympian pole-vaulter EJ Obiena may need to find another way outside the regular path of being endorsed by his national sports association (NSA) if he’s to make it to the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games in May.

Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) president Philip Ella Juico has confirmed that the world No. 5 and Asian record-holder is not part of the national training pool list preparing for the Hanoi meet.

“EJ Obiena is not in the national training pool list. He has said he will ask help from others. Let’s see what works,” said Juico in yesterday’s online PSA Forum.

Juico, however, is not closing the possibility of Obiena being reconsidered for national team re-inclusion if the PATAFA board decides on it.

But without PATAFA’s endorsement, the reigning Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and record-holder will have to find other ways to be able to defend his SEAG title.

One possible way already mentioned in the past is the endorsement of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

In fact, POC president Abraham Tolentino has included Obiena in the list of 80 athletes who will finance their own trip to Hanoi.

Tolentino said there is an International Olympic Committee (IOC) provision that emphasizes the National Olympic Committee’s (NOC) sole authority to submit the delegation in all IOC-sanctioned events including the SEA Games.