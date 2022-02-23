Alaska resumes emotional campaign

MANILA, Philippines — Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso braces for the Aces’ toughest test in the middle of their farewell tour today when they battle the NLEX Road Warriors in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Their emotions running high, the Aces have racked up three straight victories, two of them last week after the management had announced the storied franchise’s exit at tournament’s end, to climb to solo third at 5-2. But standing in the way in the 3 p.m. match are the Road Warriors (5-3), who have been a major force all conference.

“With all due respect to our last two opponents (Rain or Shine and Terrafirma), I feel tomorrow (today) will be our biggest test since our resumption,” Cariaso said ahead of the encounter that marks the PBA’s return to Antipolo after nearly three years.

The Aces, according to Cariaso, are embracing the mantra “living the moment” and “staying within what we’re doing” as they continue the final stretch of their PBA journey.

NLEX, for its part, eyes to make it back-to-back after a 117-97 beatdown of Blackwater and wrest third spot from Alaska.

“We have to come out of the jump ball with high-energy defense,” said coach Yeng Guiao. “Every game we have to go out and set the tone defensively. If we can do that, we feel our offense comes easier.”

Meanwhile, San Miguel Beer (4-3) and Phoenix Super LPG (4-3) break their tie for fifth in the 6 p.m. second game.

SMB guns for its fifth win amid reports it is bringing in NBA veteran Shabazz Muhammad to replace Orlando Johnson.