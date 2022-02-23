Sky’s the limit for Yuka

US Open Women’s Golf champion and Tokyo Olympian Yuka Saso is in town for two weeks to visit family, friends, sponsors and fans before proceeding to Singapore and Thailand to continue her campaign on the LPGA tour. It’s a well-deserved respite for Saso who was busy blasting the greens in 13 LPGA and seven JLPGA tournaments plus the Olympics last year. In her most recent appearance, Saso barely missed the cut at the LPGA Drive On Championships at Crown Colony early this month, her first drop-off after 22 straight finishes.

Saso, 20, arrived here last Tuesday midnight and leaves Feb. 28. Although this is a rest-and-recreation pit stop, she continues to work out, play and stay fit. Saso’s here with her father Masakazu and agent Jeff Chilcoat of Sterling Sports Management of Columbus, Ohio. She’s visited her lola, titos and titas and naturally, indulged in her favorite Filipino food sinigang. Saso hasn’t been home for over two years. And the Filipina-Japanese golfer brought over the US Open trophy that she won in dramatic fashion with a 10-foot putt in sudden death at the ninth hole last year.

Last Monday, Saso met local media in a ICTSI-sponsored press event at Solaire and captivated the audience with her unassuming demeanor, candidness and sincerity. She spoke about feeling hungry on the way to the 17th hole and her stomach cramping during the US Open. But her caddie Lionel Matichuk gave her a banana that straightened out her bearings for the final push. Saso confided that she had been offered a golf scholarship at the University of Georgia but turned it down, at least temporarily, because playing at the highest level is an opportunity of a lifetime and while education is essential, she can always go back to school when the timing is right.

Since the Tokyo Olympics where she finished in a six-way tie for ninth place, Saso said she has worked diligently on every part of her game but singled out driving accuracy as a particular focus. She’s known to drive 280 yards but while others are hitting longer, accuracy is more critical. Saso said what she’ll never forget was the experience of being the Philippine flag-bearer at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires. Another memorable moment was firing an eagle in the last hole to clinch the individual gold medal for the Philippines at the 2018 Asian Games.

As a pro, Saso is no longer eligible to compete in the Asian Games. But at the Olympics where pros are permitted to compete, she’ll be ready when the time comes. Apparently, there is a four-year wait period before an Olympic golfer is allowed to change countries so under the rules, Saso may not be able to play for Japan at the 2024 Paris Games unless an appeal is made and granted. Saso said she cherishes both her Filipino and Japanese lineage. She was born in the Philippines but grew up in Japan. Saso said when she was required to choose either Japanese or Filipino citizenship, the consideration was the power of the passport. “I’m now based in Dallas, Texas and on the tour, we travel a lot,” she said. “I intend to play more in the US than in Japan. With a Japanese passport, you won’t need a visa to visit many countries. But I love the Philippines as I love Japan and I still keep my Filipino passport.”