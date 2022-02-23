




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Sky’s the limit for Yuka
 


SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
February 23, 2022 | 12:00am





 


US Open Womens Golf champion and Tokyo Olympian Yuka Saso is in town for two weeks to visit family, friends, sponsors and fans before proceeding to Singapore and Thailand to continue her campaign on the LPGA tour. Its a well-deserved respite for Saso who was busy blasting the greens in 13 LPGA and seven JLPGA tournaments plus the Olympics last year. In her most recent appearance, Saso barely missed the cut at the LPGA Drive On Championships at Crown Colony early this month, her first drop-off after 22 straight finishes.


Saso, 20, arrived here last Tuesday midnight and leaves Feb. 28. Although this is a rest-and-recreation pit stop, she continues to work out, play and stay fit. Sasos here with her father Masakazu and agent Jeff Chilcoat of Sterling Sports Management of Columbus, Ohio. Shes visited her lola, titos and titas and naturally, indulged in her favorite Filipino food sinigang. Saso hasnt been home for over two years. And the Filipina-Japanese golfer brought over the US Open trophy that she won in dramatic fashion with a 10-foot putt in sudden death at the ninth hole last year.


Last Monday, Saso met local media in a ICTSI-sponsored press event at Solaire and captivated the audience with her unassuming demeanor, candidness and sincerity. She spoke about feeling hungry on the way to the 17th hole and her stomach cramping during the US Open. But her caddie Lionel Matichuk gave her a banana that straightened out her bearings for the final push. Saso confided that she had been offered a golf scholarship at the University of Georgia but turned it down, at least temporarily, because playing at the highest level is an opportunity of a lifetime and while education is essential, she can always go back to school when the timing is right.


Since the Tokyo Olympics where she finished in a six-way tie for ninth place, Saso said she has worked diligently on every part of her game but singled out driving accuracy as a particular focus. Shes known to drive 280 yards but while others are hitting longer, accuracy is more critical. Saso said what shell never forget was the experience of being the Philippine flag-bearer at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires. Another memorable moment was firing an eagle in the last hole to clinch the individual gold medal for the Philippines at the 2018 Asian Games.


As a pro, Saso is no longer eligible to compete in the Asian Games. But at the Olympics where pros are permitted to compete, shell be ready when the time comes. Apparently, there is a four-year wait period before an Olympic golfer is allowed to change countries so under the rules, Saso may not be able to play for Japan at the 2024 Paris Games unless an appeal is made and granted. Saso said she cherishes both her Filipino and Japanese lineage. She was born in the Philippines but grew up in Japan. Saso said when she was required to choose either Japanese or Filipino citizenship, the consideration was the power of the passport. “Im now based in Dallas, Texas and on the tour, we travel a lot,” she said. “I intend to play more in the US than in Japan. With a Japanese passport, you wont need a visa to visit many countries. But I love the Philippines as I love Japan and I still keep my Filipino passport.”


 










 









YUKA SASO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Indian 16-year-old stuns chess world champion Carlsen







Indian 16-year-old stuns chess world champion Carlsen



 9 hours ago 


Indian teenage chess grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa won praise Tuesday for a stunning victory over World No. 1 Magnus...








Sports
fbtw













Oconer seen to shine anew as Ronda Pilipinas returns







Oconer seen to shine anew as Ronda Pilipinas returns



By Joey Villar |
1 day ago 


The LBC Ronda Pilipinas will be back on the road after a one-year pandemic hiatus as it holds its 11th edition with a 10-stage...

 






Sports
fbtw













Spoelstra plans basketball event in Philippines with Clarkson, Jalen Green







Spoelstra plans basketball event in Philippines with Clarkson, Jalen Green



By Luisa Morales |
15 hours ago 


It was Spoelstra's train of thought during a media availability on NBA All-Star weekend where he was asked about Green's appearance...








Sports
fbtw













LBC Ronda bikefest set







LBC Ronda bikefest set



By Joey Villar |
1 day ago 


The LBC Ronda Pilipinas will be back on the road on March 11 after a one-year pandemic hiatus as it holds its 11th edition...








Sports
fbtw













Obiena could pursue SEA Games bid sans PATAFA backing







Obiena could pursue SEA Games bid sans PATAFA backing



By Joey Villar |
10 hours ago 


Olympian pole vaulter EJ Obiena will need to enter the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games via other means if he wants to participate...








Sports
fbtw



 






Latest









Korea pulls out; Gilas moves on







Korea pulls out; Gilas moves on



By John Bryan Ulanday |
1 hour ago 


Gilas Pilipinas is leaving no stone unturned in terms of maintaining health and safety in its own camp following South Korea’s...








Sports
fbtw













Obiena&rsquo;s SEAG stint remains unclear







Obiena’s SEAG stint remains unclear



By Joey Villar |
1 hour ago 


Olympian pole-vaulter EJ Obiena may need to find another way outside the regular path of being endorsed by his national sports...








Sports
fbtw













Casimero facing US deportation?







Casimero facing US deportation?



 By Joaquin Henson |
1 hour ago 


WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero is in a serious fix with his US visa subject to revocation on a notice by Los...








Sports
fbtw













Alaska resumes emotional campaign







Alaska resumes emotional campaign



By Olmin Leyba |
1 hour ago 


Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso braces for the Aces’ toughest test in the middle of their farewell tour today when they battle...








Sports
fbtw













Djokovic greeted with cheers in Dubai







Djokovic greeted with cheers in Dubai



1 hour ago 


Novak Djokovic made a successful return to the tour for the first time since his deportation from Australia, kicking off his...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN

 





or sign in with