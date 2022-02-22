Eala cruises to main draw but draws tough Russian foe in W25 Macon tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala completed an expected sweep of her qualifying matches against local entries but might have drawn a tough rival in the main draw of the W25 Macon tennis tournament in France.

Eala, 16, disposed of Ines Nicault, 6-4, 6-3, Monday following a 6-0, 7-5 romp over Helena Stevic but she will have her hands full when she slugs it out with Russian Anna Ukolova in the first round of the 32-player main draw Wednesday.

Ukolova, 22, unloaded four aces and went on to crush Diane Flament, also of France, 6-0, 6-0.

Though Eala totes a higher WTA ranking of No. 583 than Ukolova (No. 696), the Russian could pose a tough challenge for the former given her power and experience.

Eala is seeking to improve on her Last 16 finish in the W60 Grenoble a couple of weeks ago and she hopes her straight-set victories over Nicault and Stevic will help fuel her drive against Ukolova.

Against Nicault, she actually had to endure a stretch where the former had seemed to have gathered momentum that saw her rack up three straight wins to wrest a 3-2 lead in the opening set.

Meanwhile, Eala teams up with local entry Alice Robbe as they open their campaign in doubles play against the third ranked pair of Audrey Albie and Aubane Droguet at Center Court Tuesday for a spot in the semis after drawing an opening round bye.

Eala cranked up her power game against Nicault, unloading three aces although she still had to buck eight double faults, two more than her rival, to fashion out the victory in one of the matches on Court 1 of Tennis Club de Macon.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar, who missed the quarterfinals in her last ITF World Tennis Tour sortie in Grenoble two weeks ago, overcame two double faults to break Nicault right in the first game then held serve. But the hometown bet struck back with a hold-break-hold run to take command, only to yield in the face of Eala’s strong fightback, fueled by an imposing break in the seventh game before holding serve twice in emphatic fashion.

It was more of the same in the second frame as Eala broke Nicault in the first game then held serve before the latter held then broke back to draw level. But the Pinay ace broke back in the fifth and after trading serves in the next three games, she pounced on her rival’s double fault to seize a 40-30 lead in the ninth then pounded out another point to wrap up the match.

She ended up with a 77 percent clip on first serve points won after going 24 of 31 and 15 of 30 (50 percent) on second serve points won while posting a 63 percent norm on break points won after winning five of eight.

Nicault went 22 of 41 (54%) on first serve points won and 13 of 27 (48%) on second serve points won and posted just two in seven cracks at break points.