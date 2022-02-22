Inaugural Trek UCI Gravel World Series to kick off in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – As the Philippines opens up to tourists and international events after a shutdown of almost two-years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Cycliste International (UCI) has awarded to the country — in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija to be exact — the right to host the first stage of the Trek UCI Gravel World Series on April 03.

The Trek UCI Gravel World Series will serve as its alternative off-road version for the premier UCI Gran Fondo World Series and World Championships, and the winners will be awarded with the coveted UCI rainbow jersey.

The Bongabon, Nueva Ecija leg will be the first of over 15 qualifiers for the Trek UCI Gravel World Championships. In order to qualify for the 2022 Trek UCI Gravel World Series, participants must finish in the top 25% group per gender and age group, with each age group ranging five years between 19 and 79.

“This will be the first ever event for the Trek UCI Gravel World Series,” proudly announced Edrie Ocampo, the race director for the Philippines leg and a native of Bongabon, Nueva Ecija. “And even better, this will also be the first ever event for gravel bikes and we have the honor of hosting the first phase.”

Added Ocampo, “it is a good chance for the Philippines because we are the only in Asia to be hosting a qualifier. The rest are in North America and Europe. We sent invites to gravel cycling groups in Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore among others to participate.”

Some 300 gravel cyclists from all over the world are expected to participate in the Philippine leg.

The Trek UCI Gravel World Series Philippines event will include an 85km (qualifier distance for 19- to 49-year-old participants) and 62km course (qualifier distance for 50 years old and above).

The 85km course is a mix of flat gravel roads along the river, forest roads, and dirt roads. The shorter, 62km course includes a shortcut to the same finishing point of the 85km course.

The first race of the Trek UCI Gravel World Series will coincide with Bongabon’s festive season, which includes the Sibuyas Festival, held every 10th of April.

The celebration is a form of thanksgiving for a bountiful onion harvest. Perfect in the summer, tourists can also enjoy the Falls Deepsap waterfall at Barangay Labi and a visit to Mount Labi Peak. Perfect in the summer, tourists can also enjoy the refreshing rivers and the cool weather at Mount Labi. It is also the home of the Bongabon Bike Park in Ariendo, an Enduro and Downhill MTB destination for gravity riders.

“Bongabon is not a very big town,” said Ocampo. “We have limited accommodations, but the nature of gravel biking is outdoors so we will be putting up camping sites.”

“Since our country is just starting to open up to tourists and we are still not yet out of the pandemic, vaccination protocols will be in place for the race and we will be following all safety protocols,” bared the race director.

For more information about the 2022 Trek UCI Gravel World Series — Bongabon Philippines — parties may check out the UCI Gravel World Series Philippines Facebook page and gravelphilippines.com.

The 2022 Trek UCI Gravel World Series — Bongabon Philippines is supported by Black Mamba, 8A Apparel, Genesis Eyewear, iGsport, Milo and Yakult.