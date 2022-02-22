Looking at inter-division play in PCAP

MANILA, Philippines – As inter-division combat between the northern and southern divisions of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines hits its mid-point, let’s take a look at how the top squads of each group stack up against one another in terms of wins and losses and won-point matches.

Take note that these are only for elimination round games and it does not include the playoffs. It also includes partial results from the ongoing San Miguel Corporation-All-Filipino Cup as of last Saturday, February 19.

Head-to-head matches

Teams Pasig San Juan Laguna Caloocan Iloilo Negros Toledo Pasig 1-2 2-1 4-0 San Juan 2-2 3-0 Laguna 0-3 3-1 3-0 Caloocan 2-2 2-1 3-0 Iloilo 2-1 2-2 3-0 2-2 Negros 1-2 1-2 1-3 1-2 Toledo 0-4 0-3 0-3 0-3

From the northern teams, only San Juan and Caloocan have records .500 or better.

Of the southern squads, Iloilo has the best of the group; the best of any team in inter-division play.

Looking at the wins where we looked at one-point, two-point, and Armageddon results, this is what we can infer.

Teams One-point games Two-point games Armageddon games San Juan 0-1 0-1 Laguna 0-1 Caloocan 1-0 0-1 Pasig 1-1 0-1 Iloilo 1-1 4-0 Negros 2-0 Toledo 0-1

Iloilo remains the king when it comes to dog fights. Negros does well in close encounters.

San Juan shockingly doesn’t do well in close matches when playing foes from the opposite bracket.

On Wednesday, February 23, expect changes in these results because Negros and Caloocan, Laguna and Toledo and Negros and San Juan will collide.