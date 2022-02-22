Spoelstra plans basketball event in Philippines with Clarkson, Jalen Green

Head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at FTX Arena on October 21, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American NBA coach Erik Spoelstra said he is planning to come home to the Philippines and hold a hoops event together with Fil-Am NBA players Jalen Green and Jordan Clarkson.

It was Spoelstra's train of thought during a media availability on NBA All-Star weekend where he was asked about Green's appearance in the weekend's events and the rookie's eagerness to represent his Filipino heritage.

"I think it's pretty cool. I wanted to make sure I bumped into [Jalen] at some point this weekend and just say mabuhay and I wanna get something going again in the Philippines," Spoelstra, who served as head coach of Team Durant in the NBA All-Star Game, said on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

"We'd love to have him involved and you know, as many other players we can get over there and have some fun," he added.

He noted that Clarkson and even Spoelstra's former Heat ward Dwyane Wade wanted to get in on the planning.

In 2010, Spoelstra went to the Philippines as part of the NBA FIT program.

There are no concrete plans for now, though, as Spoelstra, Green, Clarkson, and the rest of the NBA.

"We'll figure this all out," Spoelstra promised.