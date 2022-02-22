Saso grateful for continued support from Filipinos amid citizenship change

Yuka Saso of the Philippines walks past fans with the Harton S. Semple Trophy after winning the 76th US Women's Open Championship at The Olympic Club on June 06, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso expressed her gratitude for the continued support of Filipinos in her golfing career despite her change in citizenship.

After competing under the banner of the Philippine flag in her rookie year at the LPGA, Saso now represents Japan as she chose to keep her Japanese citizenship at the expense of losing her Filipino nationality.

But Filipino fans have not been amiss in expressing their support for the young golfer.

Yuka Saso talks about her dual citizenship and receiving the support of the Philippines, even when she chose her Japanese citizenship



She says she hopes that “(Filipino fans) don’t forget [that I’m Filipino],” | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/fwpFcbsVbj — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) February 21, 2022

"I'm super thankful for Filipino fans and Japanese fans who have been supporting me, that is very important to me, those energies, they're accepting me for who is Yuka Saso are [sic]," Saso said during a press conference with Philippine media on Monday at the Solaire Resort and Casino.

"That helps me a lot and for people who understand my situation," she added.

Japanese law stipulates that holders of dual citizenship in Japan must choose one or the other once they reach 22.

Saso, turning 21 this year, made her decision last year.

The reigning US Women's Open champion reiterated that although the Philippine flag no longer appears beside her name in competitions, she'll always have her Filipino heritage in her.

And she hopes that her supporters in the country remember that as well.

"Even though I represent a different flag now... like I always say, I'm super proud of my dual citizenship for being half Japanese half Filipino and hopefully they don't forget that," Saso said.

"Even though I represent a different country now, doesn't mean I'm not Filipino. I still have my Filipino passport. So [I'm] hoping that they can still support us going forward and I'll do my best to make everyone proud of me," she added.

Saso became the first-ever golfer representing the Philippines to win a major golf tournament when she ruled the US Women's Open last year.

She also made waves for Philippine golf in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as she finished 10th overall.

Saso is set to compete in LPGA tournaments in Singapore and Thailand in the coming weeks.