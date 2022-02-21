




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
FIBA, Smart begin Philippines' hosting of 2023 FIBA World Cup
 


Franco Luna - Philstar.com
February 21, 2022 | 5:58pm





 
FIBA, Smart begin Philippines' hosting of 2023 FIBA World Cup
Dwight Ramos resumes Gilas duty on Feb. 24-28 as Gilas Pilipinas battles New Zealand, India, and rekindles rivalry with South Korea at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Release
 


MANILA, Philippines — The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) formalized its partnership with Smart Communications Inc. to cover the highly anticipated FIBA games on Monday. 


In a press release sent to reporters Monday, Smart said it is set to kick off its coverage of the upcoming FIBA games as the official global brand partner of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 as part of its partnership with the FIBA.


FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will be jointly hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia as events in the World Cup’s group phase will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and the Mall of Asia Arena in 2023. FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will also hold its final phase in the country in August of that year.


The Philippines’ Gilas Pilipinas Men’s National Team resumes flag-on-jersey duties on February 24 to 28 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 


One storyline to keep in mind is Gilas Pilipinas rivalry with South Korea which it is set to renew on February 24. New Zealand battles India that same day, Smart said, while Gilas takes on India and New Zealand faces off against South Korea the following day. 


"After Gilas defeated South Korea in two close games last year, expect another chapter of this fierce rivalry to unfold when the two teams meet twice in the next FIBA window," the release reads. 


"South Korea will have revenge in mind while Gilas is expected to leave it all out on the floor except a win for the Koreans to preserve the sweet sweep from the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers."


There will be a one-day break before the February 27 (New Zealand vs Philippines and India vs South Korea) and February 28 (India vs New Zealand and the Philippines vs Korea) games.


Smart, the only telco partner worldwide for the event, said it will give away free tickets to FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 events and tournament windows scheduled in the Philippines and stream the games live on its GigaPlay platform.


“It has been a long time since the country hosted an international basketball event. Since the pandemic, an event as massive as this will likely spark hope in the country that things are getting better. And what better way to feel hope than cheering for our own Gilas Pilipinas team right in our homecourt once again,” said Al Panlilio, CEO and President of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas. 


“We are happy and honored to be able to work closely with FIBA in bringing the game back home to the Philippines...We’re also excited to welcome the best of the best from teams representing other countries. There’s only world-class basketball to expect and experience with the games being held here in a truly Basketball-loving country."


 










 









PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Eala eases past French foe in Macon elims







Eala eases past French foe in Macon elims



By Jan Veran |
7 hours ago 


Alex Eala went on a fast start then checked a sputtering finish to fashion out a 6-0, 7-5 victory over local bet Helena Stevic...







 
Sports
fbtw













Lessons to learn for Mark Striegl from Skelly loss







Lessons to learn for Mark Striegl from Skelly loss



8 hours ago 


Despite losing to Chas Skelly via technical knockout, there are still positives for Mark Striegl to take away.








Sports
fbtw













Sotto, 36ers buck slow start against Taipans to get back in win column







Sotto, 36ers buck slow start against Taipans to get back in win column



By Luisa Morales |
1 day ago 


After dropping a record-low nine points in a first quarter ever in Adelaide Entertainment Center, the 36ers bounced back with...








Sports
fbtw













Team Secret bounces back to reach VCT PH playoffs







Team Secret bounces back to reach VCT PH playoffs



By Michelle Lojo |
8 hours ago 


After a disappointing start to their Valorant Challengers Philippines campaign, Team Secret has pulled off a comeback to secure...








Sports
fbtw













Davao, Iloilo shut out San Juan in PCAP







Davao, Iloilo shut out San Juan in PCAP



By Rick Olivares |
8 hours ago 


For the first time in their short history, the San Juan Predators were shut out in a PCAP double-header. 








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Alaska's Teng cops PBA Player of the Week honors







Alaska's Teng cops PBA Player of the Week honors



55 minutes ago 


Alaska's farewell tour in the PBA got off to rousing start as star guard Jeron Teng seized the driver seat in a bid to help...








Sports
fbtw













FIBA, Smart begin Philippines' hosting of 2023 FIBA World Cup







FIBA, Smart begin Philippines' hosting of 2023 FIBA World Cup



By Franco Luna |
1 hour ago 


“It has been a long time since the country hosted an international basketball event. Since the pandemic, an event as...








Sports
fbtw













Asian golf great Kyi Hla Han dies aged 61







Asian golf great Kyi Hla Han dies aged 61



3 hours ago 


Kyi Hla Han, one of the biggest figures in Asian golf both as a player and an official, has died, it was announced on Mo...








Sports
fbtw













Oconer seen to shine anew as Ronda Pilipinas returns







Oconer seen to shine anew as Ronda Pilipinas returns



By Joey Villar |
6 hours ago 


The LBC Ronda Pilipinas will be back on the road after a one-year pandemic hiatus as it holds its 11th edition with a 10-stage...








Sports
fbtw













Suns' Paul out for 6-8 weeks with broken thumb







Suns' Paul out for 6-8 weeks with broken thumb



7 hours ago 


Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul will be out for an extended period of time with a broken thumb, which he suffered in a recent...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with