FIBA, Smart begin Philippines' hosting of 2023 FIBA World Cup

Dwight Ramos resumes Gilas duty on Feb. 24-28 as Gilas Pilipinas battles New Zealand, India, and rekindles rivalry with South Korea at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

MANILA, Philippines — The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) formalized its partnership with Smart Communications Inc. to cover the highly anticipated FIBA games on Monday.

In a press release sent to reporters Monday, Smart said it is set to kick off its coverage of the upcoming FIBA games as the official global brand partner of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 as part of its partnership with the FIBA.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will be jointly hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia as events in the World Cup’s group phase will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and the Mall of Asia Arena in 2023. FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will also hold its final phase in the country in August of that year.

The Philippines’ Gilas Pilipinas Men’s National Team resumes flag-on-jersey duties on February 24 to 28 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

One storyline to keep in mind is Gilas Pilipinas rivalry with South Korea which it is set to renew on February 24. New Zealand battles India that same day, Smart said, while Gilas takes on India and New Zealand faces off against South Korea the following day.

"After Gilas defeated South Korea in two close games last year, expect another chapter of this fierce rivalry to unfold when the two teams meet twice in the next FIBA window," the release reads.

"South Korea will have revenge in mind while Gilas is expected to leave it all out on the floor except a win for the Koreans to preserve the sweet sweep from the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers."

There will be a one-day break before the February 27 (New Zealand vs Philippines and India vs South Korea) and February 28 (India vs New Zealand and the Philippines vs Korea) games.

Smart, the only telco partner worldwide for the event, said it will give away free tickets to FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 events and tournament windows scheduled in the Philippines and stream the games live on its GigaPlay platform.

“It has been a long time since the country hosted an international basketball event. Since the pandemic, an event as massive as this will likely spark hope in the country that things are getting better. And what better way to feel hope than cheering for our own Gilas Pilipinas team right in our homecourt once again,” said Al Panlilio, CEO and President of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

“We are happy and honored to be able to work closely with FIBA in bringing the game back home to the Philippines...We’re also excited to welcome the best of the best from teams representing other countries. There’s only world-class basketball to expect and experience with the games being held here in a truly Basketball-loving country."