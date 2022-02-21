




















































 
























Sports
 
Eala eases past French foe in Macon elims
 


Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 21, 2022 | 11:38am





 
Eala eases past French foe in Macon elims
Alex Eala
Courtesy of Mike Eala
 


MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala went on a fast start then checked a sputtering finish to fashion out a 6-0, 7-5 victory over local bet Helena Stevic in the first round of the two-part qualifying stage of the W25 Macon tennis tournament in France Sunday (Monday, Manila time).


She’s back on Court 1 Monday (Tuesday in Manila), setting out against another local entry in Ines Nicault, who eased out compatriot Kelia Le Bihan, 6-4, 6-4, with the winner clinching one of the eight berths in the 32-player main draw of the $25,000 tournament unfolding Tuesday.


Against Nicault, Eala will be taking on another unfancied rival with a WTA ranking of 1179 although at 26, the former should boast of experience and veteran smarts, which the 16-year-old Filipina hopes to overcome in chase of a spot in the tournament proper with an eye on redeeming herself from a failed quarterfinal bid in the W60 Grenoble a couple of weeks ago.


Eala, who took a respite and reassessed her game plan last week after blowing her drive against Chloe Paquet in their Last 16 duel at Grenoble, stamped her class early on Stevic, yielding just 14 points in essaying a shutout win in the opening set.


It was so emphatic that she yielded just two points in two times she had broken Stevic although she struggled in the sixth game to complete the one-hour and 30-minute romp aided by her rival’s two double faults.


But Stevic, 19, toughened up in the next, battling Eala to a hold-hold duel in the first four games before shocking the WTA No. 528-ranked campaigner in the fifth. She held serve in the next to sit on a 4-2 cushion but Eala proved far from being finished, holding serve in the seventh before breaking the French via love game to draw level.


Back in control, Eala regained the lead via another shut-out game in the ninth then after both traded serves in the next two, the former took the first three points in the 12th game then cut Stevic’s two-point rally to complete the straight-set victory.


Eala bucked five double faults, two more than her rival, and posted a 73 percent clip (27/37) on 1st serve points won and went 11 of 21 for a 52% norm on second serve points won against Stevic’s 53 percent (18/34) and 42 percent (15/36), respectively.


 










 









