Davao, Iloilo shut out San Juan in PCAP
 


Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 21, 2022 | 10:45am





 
Chess stock photo
Image by Devanath from Pixabay
 


MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in their short history, the San Juan Predators were shut out in a PCAP double-header. 


The Davao Chess Eagles continued their winning streak against San Juan dating back to the final elimination round match of last year’s Open Conference with an 11-10 win. In the back end of the double-header, the Iloilo Kisela Knights gained a measure of revenge for losing the Open Conference finals with an 11.5-9.5 win. 


And yet, San Juan can take some positives away from the losses.


Without GM Oliver Barbosa, the reigning league Most Valuable Player, as well as IM Ricardo Nolte who were competing in other tournaments, Arden Reyes took Board One while FM Nelson Mariano was on Board 2.


Ranged against FM Sander Severino and FM Roel Abelgas, the Kisela Knights’ top boards claimed 3.5-2.5 points. 


San Juan’s homegrown boards of Narquinden Reyes, Narciso Gumila and Gavin Lloyd Ong won their blitz play over NM Aglipay Oberio, NM Henry Lopez and NM Jonathan Tan. But come rapid chess, the Davao natives turned the tables for the win, 9-5.


Iloilo nearly swept San Juan in blitz play, 5.5-1.5, and survived a furious but short comeback by the Predators in rapid chess, 6-8.


As a result of San Juan’s two losses, they fell two games behind northern division pacer, Pasig, 16-1 to 14-3. 


The Pasig King Pirates defeated Cagayan de Oro 15-6 and Camarines, 16-5.


Laguna squeezed past Surigao 12-9, and Tacloban, 13-8.


The Laguna Heroes, who like Pasig won their two assignments to stay within striking distance of San Juan with a similar 14-3 record (228-220 points in favor of the Predators). 


Iloilo likewise continued to put some distance between them and Davao with a 16-1 slate. Davao is 13-4.


 










 









