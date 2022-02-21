




















































 
























Sports
 
TNC, ECHO zoom to top as Blacklist stumbles in MPL PH week opener
 


Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
February 21, 2022 | 10:40am





 
TNC, ECHO zoom to top as Blacklist stumbles in MPL PH week opener
 


MANILA, Philippines — The opening week of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) saw a few surprises and a couple of sweeps.


The season opener saw a rematch of the MPL PH Season 8 Grand Finals, as well as the M3 World Championship, but this time around it was ONIC Philippines that came out on top against rivals Blacklist International, 2-1. The two teams traded games, forcing a decider but ONIC PH outlasted Blacklist in Game Three, which lasted 23 minutes and 56 seconds.


Making a statement during the week opener, TNC swept through their games against MSC champions Omega Esports and M3 champions Blacklist International, 2-0. The team placed last during Season 8 and had revamped their roster coming into Season 9, making statement wins with their first two matches landing on top of the leaderboard.


ECHO's powerhouse roster did not disappoint as they swept their matches against Bren Esports and Omega Esports over the weekend. Dream team Karl “Karltzy” Nepomuceno, Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera and Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico made quick work of their opponents, joining TNC with a 2-0 match win record and 4-0 game win slate.


RSG PH finally took revenge against rivals Nexplay EVOS, taking a 2-0 victory. RSG PH lost to Nexplay EVOS in all their encounters during the previous season and made sure it would not be the case this time around. The loss, however, did not deter Nexplay EVOS as they came and surprised ONIC PH with a 2-0 victory the following day, leaving both teams with a 1-1 record.


The regular season of MPL PH Season 9 continues this Friday, February 25, with RSG PH set to take on Bren Esports.


 










 









