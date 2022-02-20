




















































 
























Sports
 
Bolts get back on track against E-Painters
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 20, 2022 | 6:31pm





 
Bolts get back on track against E-Painters
Allein Maliksi scored 12 points in the second half to lead the Meralco Bolts to the victory over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters
PBA media bureau
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Meralco Bolts are back to their winning ways after holding off a pesky Rain or Shine side, 93-88, in the PBA Governors' Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.


Chris Banchero, who struggled almost the whole game, became the hero at the end of the match as he scored a clutch basket to pad Meralco's lead to four, 92-88, with 18 ticks left on the clock.


Banchero's bucket helped the Bolts stymie a fierce comeback by the Elasto Painters, who used an 8-2 run to get within a bucket, 88-90.


But it was Allein Maliksi who took home Player of the Game honors as he scored 19 points, 12 in the second half, that keyed Meralco's offense in the late goings of the game.


It was actually the Elasto Painters who held the lead for most of the first three quarters but Raymond Almazan provided a spark in the third salvo to get back within striking distance that set up Maliksi's explosion in the fourth.


Reinforcement Tony Bishop also contributed well despite struggling in the first half as he finished with 26 points and 14 boards.


Banchero, meanwhile, chipped in six points.


E-Painter import Henry Walker paced RoS in the loss with 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.


RoS falls to 3-5 in the standings.


 










 









