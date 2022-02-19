Esguerra Farms tops breeders' honor roll for 2021

MANILA, Philippines – Horse breeding powerhouse Esguerra Farms and Stud of self-made businessman and renowned horseman Herminio “Hermie” Esguerra emerged anew as the country’s top thoroughbred breeding farm in 2021, leading the way with 153 victories in a shortened racing season weighed down by COVID-19 restrictions.



Headlining the star-studded list of Esguerra Farm-bred winners is 2021 Horse of the Year Nuclear Bomb, Gabriel Gaerlan’s outstanding three-year-old colt by Oh Oh Seven (USA) out of Hayley Rebecca (USA), who won two legs of last year’s Triple Crown, topped by his performance in the prestigious Presidential Gold Cup.



Other track notables to come out of Esguerra Farms last year include multiple stakes winning filly Mommy Caring, by Striding Ahead (USA) out of On a Mission, which raced under the colors of owner James Rabano; standout race mare Sky Shot, by Juggling Act out of Lamborghini, from Edward Vincent Diokno's stable; stakes winner Kevlar by Striding Ahead (USA) out of Gravitas owned by Paolo Crisostomo; exceptional sprinter Bravo, by Oh Seven (AUS) out of S Class and owned by Ken Logistics, as well as, champion two-year-old Gomezian, by Sakima (USA) out of Hot Yoga from the Alfredo Sanchez stable, hogging the limelight in most of last year’s top money stakes races.



Among the most prolific Esguerra Farm stallions that have produced many winners last year are Oh Seven (AUS), Striding Ahead (USA), Telesto (USA) and former champions Juggling Act (AUS) and Low Profile.



"I'm quite lucky to have some of the best stallions and broodmares that have consistently produced many outstanding horses, notably stakes winners in 2021, despite relatively fewer races in the calendar. As a horse breeder, I am truly delighted for all the horse owners who have acquired exceptional track performers from our farm and equally thankful that they have given them exceptional care to be able to achieve such accomplishments on the track ", Esguerra said.



The other top horse breeders to join the honor roll last year include businessman Joseph Dyhengco, with 119 wins to finish the year in second place. Mayor Leonardo "Sandy" Javier Jr. came in third on the list with ninety-four (94) victories, spearheaded by his pride and joy, multiple stakes winner Super Swerte.



Completing the top 10 are Antonio "Tony" Tan with 91 wins, headlined by Boss Emong, Benjamin "Benhur" C. Abalos Jr. (46), Jade Brothers Farm and Livestock (46), SC Stockfarm (45), Aristeo "Putch" Puyat (45), Wilbert Tan (41) and James Albert Dichaves (40).



Philracom chairman Aurelio "Reli" de Leon said, "The Philippine Racing Commission annually recognizes our outstanding horse breeders who have not only invested millions in their breeding operation but have in fact, contributed to the upgrading of the local thoroughbred industry in support of the Filipino horseman’s quest to bring local racing at par with its more progressive Asian racing neighbors."



"In support of such laudable endeavor, the Philracom has allocated added breeders' prizes for second and third placers in major stakes events since the start of the 2022 racing season. This is to encourage them to further their efforts in producing more champions for Philippine horseracing,” the chairman added.