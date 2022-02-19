




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
In-form del Rosario bracing for tough grind at Epson Tour
 


Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 19, 2022 | 12:12pm





 
In-form del Rosario bracing for tough grind at Epson Tour
Pauline Del Rosario
The STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — While she's aware of the tough challenge awaiting her on the Epson Tour, Pauline del Rosario remains upbeat and bullish as ever, bringing with her an ever-improving game validated by a recent victory.


In fact, her one-stroke triumph in last week's Mayfair CC Women's Championship, along with a couple of Top 5 finishes in four events of the East Coast Women's Pro Golf Tour, has shoved her to the top of the ECWPGT rankings, a spot she, however, would yield as she moves to the more challenging Epson Tour (formerly Symetra Tour) as part of her LPGA Tour buildup.


While the East Coast Tour, the Women’s All Pro Tour and the Cactus Tour all serve as key leagues for LPGA aspirants, the Epson Tour is the “Road to the LPGA” where the top 10 finishers after a grueling season earn automatic cards for next year’s edition of the world’s premier women’s circuit.


“I will be playing full-time on the Epson Tour,” said del Rosario after fashioning out her latest feat in Sanford, Florida.


Counting her tied for third effort in the Dare the Bear Women’s Championship and a fifth place finish in the Redtail Championship, the ICTSI-backed ace moved from fifth to No. 1 in the East Coast Tour rankings with 869 points with earnings of $13,441. She also tied for 13th in the Rio Pinar Orlando WC.


Yan Liu of China, who ruled the Redtail stop but struggled to tie for fourth in Mayfair, slipped to second with 807 points and $12,270 in winnings, while Mohan Du and fellow Chinese Liu Siyun took the next two spots with 572.50 points and 500 points, respectively.


Del Rosario, however, won’t be seeing action in East Coast Tour’s next 12 legs as she shifts her focus on the Epson Tour, which unwraps its 20-leg season on March 4-6 for the Florida’s Natural Charity Classic in Winter Haven.


It will be a weekly grind for the 24-year-old shotmaker with the Arizona Women’s Classic set on March 17-20 in Longbow, the IOA Championship slated March 25-27 in California and the Casino del Sol Classic scheduled on March 31-April 3, back in Tucson, Arizona.


Two other tournaments are set in April, a couple more events in May, another three titles to be disputed in June, and two more in July. Three championships will be played each in August and September before the circuit winds up with the Epson Tour Championship in October.


Del Rosario, the first Filipina to win on the LPGA of Taiwan Tour in 2017, the year she launched her pro career that saw her win four tournaments and claim the Order of Merit title on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, hurdled the first two phases of the LPGA qualifier last year but fell short in the LPGA Q-Series.


She also won one tournament in her rookie season in the WAPT last year.


ICTSI teammate Abby Arevalo also missed the Q-Series last year and is toughening up for another crack at an LPGA card in the Women’s All Pro Tour, which also fires off on March 8 for the Houma Golf Classic in Louisiana.


Meanwhile, former national team member Clare Legaspi kicks off her own campaign in the Morongo-Champions of the Cactus Tour in California on February 23 to 25.


 










 









GOLF

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Tropang Giga rain down triples on Ginebra for second straight win







Tropang Giga rain down triples on Ginebra for second straight win



By Luisa Morales |
17 hours ago 


Led by a scorching-hot game from Ryan Reyes, the Tropang Giga took full control of the match where they led by as much as...








Sports
fbtw













Strict protocols set for FIBA games







Strict protocols set for FIBA games



By Joaquin Henson |
13 hours ago 


A bubble will be set up for the teams and officials participating in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Feb. 24-28 with...








Sports
fbtw













McDaniels, NLEX pals regain form







McDaniels, NLEX pals regain form



By Olmin Leyba |
13 hours ago 


Derailed the last three games, NLEX revved up again against winless Blackwater and got back on track with a 117-97 romp yesterday...








Sports
fbtw













Obiena struggles in France







Obiena struggles in France



By Joey Villar |
13 hours ago 


Olympian pole-vaulter EJ Obiena struggled to his season worst of 5.61 meters yesterday just after a season-best 5.81.








Sports
fbtw











 

Alaska’s legacy




By Bill Velasco |
13 hours ago 


“Striving to be the best is a mistake. It creates an illusion of an endpoint - and a delusion that you can only succeed by beating others. Striving to be better shifts the focus from victory to mastery. You’re...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Esguerra Farms tops breeders' honor roll for 2021







Esguerra Farms tops breeders' honor roll for 2021



27 minutes ago 


Horse breeding powerhouse Esguerra Farms and Stud of self-made businessman and renowned horseman Herminio “Hermie”...








Sports
fbtw













'We shot the lights out': Chot lauds TNT's 3-point shooting vs Ginebra







'We shot the lights out': Chot lauds TNT's 3-point shooting vs Ginebra



By Luisa Morales |
1 hour ago 


Led by Ryan Reyes and Mikey Williams, the Tropang Giga rained down a whopping total of 21 triples to blow the defending champions...








Sports
fbtw













Chooks-to-Go brings FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters back to the Philippines







Chooks-to-Go brings FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters back to the Philippines



By Luisa Morales |
2 hours ago 


The Philippines is set to play host to top-level FIBA 3x3 tournaments this year.








Sports
fbtw













Big games for Manila, Isabela, Camarines and CDO on PCAP Saturday







Big games for Manila, Isabela, Camarines and CDO on PCAP Saturday



By Rick Olivares |
3 hours ago 


When the inter-division games of PCAP’s San Miguel Corp.-All-Filipino Cup get underway Saturday, it is also about those...








Sports
fbtw













Chot Reyes: No decisions yet on final Gilas roster for World Cup qualifiers







Chot Reyes: No decisions yet on final Gilas roster for World Cup qualifiers



By Luisa Morales |
3 hours ago 


With less than a week remaining before the competition tips off on February 24, Reyes plans to put all his energy in forming...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X

 




Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with