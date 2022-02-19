In-form del Rosario bracing for tough grind at Epson Tour

MANILA, Philippines — While she's aware of the tough challenge awaiting her on the Epson Tour, Pauline del Rosario remains upbeat and bullish as ever, bringing with her an ever-improving game validated by a recent victory.

In fact, her one-stroke triumph in last week's Mayfair CC Women's Championship, along with a couple of Top 5 finishes in four events of the East Coast Women's Pro Golf Tour, has shoved her to the top of the ECWPGT rankings, a spot she, however, would yield as she moves to the more challenging Epson Tour (formerly Symetra Tour) as part of her LPGA Tour buildup.

While the East Coast Tour, the Women’s All Pro Tour and the Cactus Tour all serve as key leagues for LPGA aspirants, the Epson Tour is the “Road to the LPGA” where the top 10 finishers after a grueling season earn automatic cards for next year’s edition of the world’s premier women’s circuit.

“I will be playing full-time on the Epson Tour,” said del Rosario after fashioning out her latest feat in Sanford, Florida.

Counting her tied for third effort in the Dare the Bear Women’s Championship and a fifth place finish in the Redtail Championship, the ICTSI-backed ace moved from fifth to No. 1 in the East Coast Tour rankings with 869 points with earnings of $13,441. She also tied for 13th in the Rio Pinar Orlando WC.

Yan Liu of China, who ruled the Redtail stop but struggled to tie for fourth in Mayfair, slipped to second with 807 points and $12,270 in winnings, while Mohan Du and fellow Chinese Liu Siyun took the next two spots with 572.50 points and 500 points, respectively.

Del Rosario, however, won’t be seeing action in East Coast Tour’s next 12 legs as she shifts her focus on the Epson Tour, which unwraps its 20-leg season on March 4-6 for the Florida’s Natural Charity Classic in Winter Haven.

It will be a weekly grind for the 24-year-old shotmaker with the Arizona Women’s Classic set on March 17-20 in Longbow, the IOA Championship slated March 25-27 in California and the Casino del Sol Classic scheduled on March 31-April 3, back in Tucson, Arizona.

Two other tournaments are set in April, a couple more events in May, another three titles to be disputed in June, and two more in July. Three championships will be played each in August and September before the circuit winds up with the Epson Tour Championship in October.

Del Rosario, the first Filipina to win on the LPGA of Taiwan Tour in 2017, the year she launched her pro career that saw her win four tournaments and claim the Order of Merit title on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, hurdled the first two phases of the LPGA qualifier last year but fell short in the LPGA Q-Series.

She also won one tournament in her rookie season in the WAPT last year.

ICTSI teammate Abby Arevalo also missed the Q-Series last year and is toughening up for another crack at an LPGA card in the Women’s All Pro Tour, which also fires off on March 8 for the Houma Golf Classic in Louisiana.

Meanwhile, former national team member Clare Legaspi kicks off her own campaign in the Morongo-Champions of the Cactus Tour in California on February 23 to 25.