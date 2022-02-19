'We shot the lights out': Chot lauds TNT's 3-point shooting vs Ginebra

MANILA, Philippines — TNT Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes delighted in his team's hot shooting from deep in their 119-92 victory over Barangay Ginebra on Friday.

Led by Ryan Reyes and Mikey Williams, the Tropang Giga rained down a whopping total of 21 triples to blow the defending champions right out of the water.

Chot counted himself lucky, though, as he knows that it's not every day that a team can shoot this well from rainbow country.

And with the way that they performed on offense, they were able to fend off an otherwise pesky Gin Kings side.

"[I told the team] we should be prepared for a strong Ginebra fight back because we know, we were sure Coach Tim [Cone] was going to make some adjustments. I think we were fortunate to counter those adjustments and well, we shot the lights out," Chot said after the game.

"I mean, Ryan [Reyes] hit 8-out-of-9, we wish we could shoot like that every night but it just makes the game easier," he added.

It did become easy for the Tropang Giga to pull away from the Gin Kings with their three-point shooting as the latter was forced to trade two points for threes with Ginebra not making nearly the same number of triples.

But Chot is aware this can't be the strategy in every game they play because no matter how easy it is to fall in love with the three ball, it doesn't always love you back.

"We know not every night is going to be like tonight," he said.

Luckily for TNT, they are headed for a long break as Chot and some of the Tropang Giga shift their focus to Gilas Pilipinas ahead of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers next week.

TNT won't play again until March 4 when they face the Blackwater Bossing.