Chooks-to-Go brings FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters back to the Philippines

Two FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters tournaments will be held here in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is set to play host to top-level FIBA 3x3 tournaments this year.

Through Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3, the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters will make two stops in the country in their 2022 calendar — in Manila and in Cebu.

In anticipation of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas, led by its president Ronald Mascarinas, brings the top-tier 3x3 competition to home in the hopes of making it to the Summer Games.

"Two years before the 2024 Paris Olympics, we need to garner FIBA 3x3 points to qualify for the tournament or the Olympic Qualifying Tournament," Mascarinas said.

"By hosting the top-level tournaments, we get maximum points while also giving our players more experience and mileage in international 3x3," he added.

The first stop of the World Tour Masters will be in Manila on May 28 and 29, marking the return of the prestigious tournament since our first hosting in 2015.

The first-ever Cebu Masters, meanwhile, will take place in October.

Players from Mascarinas' league Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 will be taking part in the FIBA 3x3 circuit.

Other venues for the Masters tournament in 2022 include Utsunomiya, France, Prague, Montreal, Jeddah, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi, among others.

FIBA 3x3 managing director Alex Sanchez lauded Chooks-to-Go's efforts in raising the level of 3x3 in the country.

"I think we should be very grateful to Chooks-to-Go for insisting and continuing its effort to help 3x3 in the Philippines," he said.

"We always thought and believed that the Philippines is a great opportunity and market for 3x3. Therefore, we can only be grateful for this continuous effort in these difficult times." he added.