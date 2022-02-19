




















































 
























Big games for Manila, Isabela, Camarines and CDO on PCAP Saturday
 


Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
Big games for Manila, Isabela, Camarines and CDO on PCAP Saturday
MANILA, Philippines — How does a team strategize in Professional Chess Association of the Philippines play?


Aside from the obvious winning each and every board and game, where top-rated players and homegrown studs slide up and down the boards for the best match-ups, teams would like to jockey for play-off position. 


While some teams will be happy to nab the seventh or eighth seed of either northern or southern division, the problem is that it places you on a collision course with the top two seeds. Thus, the chances of elimination are likely. 


Theoretically, if you are in fifth or sixth spot, you aren’t that far off from the third and fourth squads and could upset them. Emphasis on “theoretically.”


Chess players like to say, “mahiwaga ang chess board.” Sure. But no one ever beat another team based on a saying. 


Not when the Pasig King Pirates are hungry for their first title that they are laying waste to every team in sight. Not when San Juan would have none of it. Not when the Laguna Heroes would like to defend their All-Filipino Cup and be the first repeat champion in PCAP. Not when Iloilo would like to claim they remain the team with the most silverware in the competition (they have a first and third place trophy in their cabinet). Not when Davao would love to write a Cinderella story. 


When the inter-division games of PCAP’s San Miguel Corp.-All-Filipino Cup get underway Saturday, it is also about those lower tier squads looking to improve their chances going into the play-offs.


For sixth to eighth northern seeds Manila, Isabela, and Quezon City who all have identical 7-8 records, this is a huge day for them.


Manila takes on southern cellar dweller Tacloban (2-13) and Toledo (8-7) and their Jekyll and Hyde tendencies. 


Isabela battles unpredictable Palawan (5-10) and Surigao (10-5) while Quezon City tackles de-powered Camarines (5-10) and Cebu (4-11). 


Of the three, Isabela has tougher match-ups.


Moving over to the south, Camarines, Cagayan de Oro, and Palawan all tote 5-10 slates with Cebu looking in with a 4-11 record.


Camarines takes on Quezon City and Pasig. Cagayan also gets a crack at the King pirates after which they battle Olongapo (3-12).


Palawan matches wits with Isabela and Cavite (4-12) while Cebu takes their boards against Rizal (5-10) and Quezon City. 


Of the southern teams mentioned, Palawan if they play their pieces right could jump from the outside to the inside track. 


While the leaders of each division will look to pad their lead and their points, the interesting battles — outside from the San Juan Predators going through the best of the south with a double header against Davao and Iloilo – will be in the lower tier. Expect some big battles tonight as they hope to bring their “mahiwagang mojo” to the boards.


